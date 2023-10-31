Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire





Ray White interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 3:31).

Former basketball star Magic Johnson has officially been declared a billionaire by Forbes.

This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion.

Other athletes include NBA players Michael Jordon and Lebron James and golfer Tiger Woods.

According to Forbes, the 64-year-old's stake in a life insurance company holds most of his wealth, having made only $40 million from his NBA career.

Over the years he has invested in Starbucks, Burger King, 24 Hour Fitness and the life insurance company EquiTrust.

This is in addition to his stakes in three Los Angeles-based sports teams.

He's either got an amazing business brain or an amazing business advisor. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

