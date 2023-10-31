Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing
American-Canadian actor, comedian, and producer Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bling in the popular sitcom 'Friends' died on Saturday, 28 October.
RELATED: 'THIS IS A HEARTBREAKING DAY' - TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR MATTHEW PERRY
The 54-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in a hot tub.
The actor was vocal about battling with drugs and alcohol abuse.
In his 2022 memoir, 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing', Perry revealed he had been to 6,000 AA meetings, gone to rehab 15 times, and been in detox 65 times - the public appreciated his transparency while sympathising with the actor whenever Perry spoke out about his struggles.
RELATED: FRIENDS ACTOR MATTHEW PERRY OPENS UP ABOUT GETTING SOBER
Reports and authorities confirmed that Perry’s official cause of death was deferred on Sunday pending toxicology tests — a process that can take several months.
Los Angeles law enforcement sources told TMZ that no illicit drugs were found Saturday after Perry died in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home but prescription anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medications were found inside Perry’s home, including pills for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
RELATED: MATTHEW PERRY’S 10 FUNNIEST 'FRIENDS' MOMENTS AS CHANDLER BING
This article first appeared on KFM : Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Matthew_Perry_ONDCP_White_House_-_Frame_Grab.png
More from Entertainment
Galileo Open Air Cinema season is open, don't miss a 'magical' experience!
This favourite summer time activity is back from October 2023 to April 2024 - making for "deliciously chilled" evenings.Read More
Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2
U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. celebrates his 62nd birthday today.Read More
Friends cast devastated by Matthew Perry's death: 'We were more than castmates'
After the tragic and unexpected passing of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, his former castmates have issued a joint statement.Read More
Where the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for our VICTORY tour
Some roads will close for a sea of green and gold when Cape Town celebrates the Springboks’ victory in the Rugby World Cup.Read More
Taylor Swift: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) 'adds new depth' critics say
Swift’s revamp of her 2014 smash is reviewed as her greatest re-recording yet!Read More
50 Cent shames Madonna, comparing 'butt lift' to an ant: 'You're rich. Fix it!'
In 2023, some people still have the audacity to comment on other's bodies.Read More
Matthew Perry’s 10 funniest 'Friends' moments as Chandler Bing
We pay tribute to Matthew Perry with a look at his best Chandler Bing moments on ‘Friends’.Read More
Anti-vaxxers point fingers at Covid vaccine for Matthew Perry’s tragic passing
The ‘Friends’ actor passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday (28 October).Read More
HORRORFEST 2023 is on at The Labia Theatre 'till 6 November - BE AFRAID!
Horror Fest Director Paul Blom speaks about what there's still to look forward to with the 2023 HORRORFEST in Cape Town.Read More