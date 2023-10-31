Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils
Clarence Ford speaks to Africa Correspondent, Jean-Jacques Cornish.
It's reported that at least 20 pupils at schools in Kenya in the past five years have died at the hands of teachers.
A new investigation by BBC Africa Eye, for the BBC World Service, has revealed, in some instances, deadly cases of corporal punishment, calling it 'a hidden epidemic'.
Physical punishment was outlawed in Kenya in 2001, but the investigation has uncovered horrific cases of abuse, some of which have had fatal consequences.
Twenty years ago it [corporal punishment] was banned in Kenya, under the 2010 Constitution it is banned even in homes. So, you're not allowed to beat your children in Kenya.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Nevertheless, teachers are, almost daily, beating pupils and the cases have come up, some teachers have been jailed.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
According to the BBC, a whistle-blower from the Kenyan teaching governing body, Teachers
Service Commission (TSC), claimed corporal punishment was “getting out of hand”.
“There are cases of children being injured and maimed. Some of these cases have resulted in very severe consequences, even death.”
It's reckoned at least 20 pupils have died in the last five years from beatings at school...it's very, very concerning.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
