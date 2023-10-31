Galileo Open Air Cinema season is open, don't miss a 'magical' experience!





Pippa Hudson speaks to Andi Ash from Galileo Open Air Cinema which is officially open up until April 2024.

Listen below.

Galileo Open Air Cinema outdoor movie experience is back as a favourite summertime event.

This is a chance to experience one of Cape Town’s top attractions as they screen a variety of new, family favourites and cult classic films at 17 of the most magnificent venues in the city and around wine farms overlooking mountainous and lush views.

You can grab a drink, a bite to eat, and a snack from the various vendors available while watching golden oldies under the stars for the perfect date night, family affair, or solo date.

Tickets start at R140 with prices increasing for VIP options.

Ash says that this year, they are offering a VVIP option which includes a premium experience for two people.

You're also welcome to bring your own snacks and blankie for a "deliciously chilled" night as Pippa puts it.

So, if you're looking for a "magical experience" under the stars, this one should be on your bucket list!

Check out the Galileo Open Air Cinema's website to see what's showing and book your ticket or check them out on social media.

Ash says, if you can't make it on the night you've booked for any reason or if the weather acts up (it's Cape Town), you're welcome to reschedule.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.