Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2
U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. celebrates his 62nd birthday today (31 October).
The Irish musician, full name Laurence Joseph Mullen Jr. was the co-founder of the rock band.
He went on to record 15 studio albums with the band.
To celebrate the rock star’s birthday, look back at the band’s 10 best songs, ranked by Singers Room:
10) ‘The Unforgettable Fire’ (1984)
9) ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ (1983)
8) ‘Staring At The Sun’ (1997)
7) ‘The Sweetest Thing’ (1987)
6) ‘The Drowning Man’ (1983)
5) ‘I Fall Down’ (1981)
4) ‘Stay (Faraway, So Close)’ (1993)
3) ‘Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me’ (1995)
2) ‘The Fly’ (1991)
1) ‘Gloria’ (1981)
