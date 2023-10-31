Matthew Lani released from custody as charges against him dropped
JOHANNESBURG - The case against Matthew Lani has been dropped.
The well-known influencer styled himself as a doctor on social media, even appearing in scrubs at public healthcare facilities in videos he’s posted.
But he has now been labelled a fraud, with the institutions he claimed he received his qualifications from denying this.
The Gauteng Department of Health opened a criminal case against Lani earlier this month, and he was arrested on Sunday night, after he was caught trying to sneak into Helen Joseph Hospital.
Lani was due to make his first appearance in the dock of the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, facing charges of impersonating a doctor.
The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the matter was not placed on the roll, though, and Lani has been released from custody.
