How to ensure that normal exam stress does not lead to mental health issues
Clarence Ford speaks with Jonathan Hoffenberg, a social worker and PACES Manager at the Parent Centre.
As students write their end-of-year exams, parents are urged to keep an eye on their well-being.
Studies have shown that as many as 80% of teenagers who self-harm (or consider self-harming) do so due to exam stress.
According to Hoffenberg, a large part of the problem is that schools only cater to one type of student, which causes immense stress for those who do not fit the mould.
RELATED: How to support your children through stressful exams
There are plenty of kids who do not do that well at school and flourish when they get out.Jonathan Hoffenberg, PACES Manager - Parent Centre
Parents who put too much pressure on their children to study can create a worse situation for them.
This does not mean you need to mollycoddle your children, but you need to ensure they see you as a safe space to talk about their struggles.
RELATED: Consequences of cheating in matric exams? Disqualification, criminal charges...
You can still be setting firm boundaries… but are you engaging with them in an empathetic way?Jonathan Hoffenberg, PACES Manager - Parent Centre
You must ensure your teen does not completely withdraw socially, and that she sleeps and eats properly.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-taking-an-exam-6683990/
