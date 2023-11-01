Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
How to ensure that normal exam stress does not lead to mental health issues

1 November 2023 7:50 AM
by Keely Goodall
Matric exams
Mental health
exam stress

Matric exams are underway, the stress of which can severely impact the mental health of students.

Clarence Ford speaks with Jonathan Hoffenberg, a social worker and PACES Manager at the Parent Centre.

As students write their end-of-year exams, parents are urged to keep an eye on their well-being.

Studies have shown that as many as 80% of teenagers who self-harm (or consider self-harming) do so due to exam stress.

According to Hoffenberg, a large part of the problem is that schools only cater to one type of student, which causes immense stress for those who do not fit the mould.

There are plenty of kids who do not do that well at school and flourish when they get out.

Jonathan Hoffenberg, PACES Manager - Parent Centre

Parents who put too much pressure on their children to study can create a worse situation for them.

This does not mean you need to mollycoddle your children, but you need to ensure they see you as a safe space to talk about their struggles.

You can still be setting firm boundaries… but are you engaging with them in an empathetic way?

Jonathan Hoffenberg, PACES Manager - Parent Centre
Picture: Andy Barbour via pexels
Picture: Andy Barbour via pexels

You must ensure your teen does not completely withdraw socially, and that she sleeps and eats properly.

Listen to the interview for more.




