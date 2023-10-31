Study finds sleeping with an eye mask can improve memory, alertness





Many people often opt for an eye mask if they have trouble sleeping or wake up during the night.

But does it work? If so, how?

Africa Melane speaks to fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen about the science behind eye masks.

A recent study suggests that blocking out light while you sleep can improve your memory, alertness, and reaction time the next day.

It describes how participants in the study performed better in visual memory and vigilance tests when they spent more time in a key stage of sleep called slow-wave sleep.

Slow-wave sleep is a deep sleep stage when you sleep like a rock and don’t wake up easily.

This is also the stage at which some people talk or sleepwalk.

This study proves that lifestyle changes don’t always have to be big, says van der Westhuizen.

You don’t have to go out and change your entire lifestyle to make one small change, you can just bring in an eye mask. You don’t even have to go out and buy an expensive eye mask, even something as simple as a scarf over your eyes… something that’s not too heavy or tight. Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast

Sleep quantity and quality are crucial for brain function.

A night (or several) of sleep deprivation has a negative impact on your brain and cognition (trying to remember things).

