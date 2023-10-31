Have you spotted an otter at the V&A Waterfront? Don't approach it, report it





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 7:40).

As the weather gets warmer, the family of Cape clawless otters in the Waterfront precinct is expected to become more active and more likely to be spotted by residents and visitors on the canals.

In 2022, the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation's Marine Wildlife Management Programme, in partnership with the V&A Waterfront, started the Urban Otter Project with the aim of reducing potential interactions between otters and humans.

While they haven't reported any altercations between the two, it's important for those living and working along the Waterfront to have a clear understanding of 'otter etiquette'.

If you encounter an otter:

Do not stand still as they may investigate your feet, instead walk backwards

If you're swimming towards or near their territory, change direction

Wear booties when kayaking or swimming

Keep your distance

If you have spotted an otter, you can report it to sightings@aquariumfoundation.org.za or WhatsApp 076 092 8573, along with images.

RELATED: (WATCH) Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral

They have otter monitors, whose job it is to actually sit and watch them all day...I'm feeling like I'm in the wrong career. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.