Woman flies from ITALY to welcome Boks home: 'We do crazy things for our Bokke!'
Mandy Wiener speaks to Germarié De Villiers, a very enthusiastic Springbok fan.
O.R Tambo International Airport was filled with Springbok supporters and patriotic South Africans waiting to welcome home our national team.
Gautrain even offered free tickets to the airport so supporters could join in the festivities.
The Boks arrived back in South Africa on 31 October after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.
RELATED: Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade
While people were making journeys from all over to greet the team, there are likely very few who travelled as far as this fan.
De Villiers is a South African but lives in Italy with her family, and travelled all the way to Mzansi just to welcome the Boks.
I picked a flight when I heard they were going to be flying in today and I made sure I was air side… Our boys deserve it.Germarié De Villiers, Springbok fan
RELATED: [WATCH] Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo
She says that she used all of her savings to come here just to welcome the team and will be heading straight back to Italy.
Some of us do crazy things for our Bokke!Germarié De Villiers, Springbok fan
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Woman flies from ITALY to welcome Boks home: 'We do crazy things for our Bokke!'
More from Local
Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader
The Springboks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership says Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi.Read More
Have you spotted an otter at the V&A Waterfront? Don't approach it, report it
Matthew Lani released from custody as charges against him dropped
The well-known influencer styled himself as a doctor on social media, even appearing in scrubs at public healthcare facilities in videos he’s posted.Read More
SA Medical Association is 'anxious'. There are SO MANY fake doctors right now
Sama says that they've noticed a growing trend of fake doctors emerging on social media, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
15 December public holiday: Good for unity, bad for South Africa's economy?
"I do not believe that sporting achievements warrants public holidays" says Jaco Swart (National Employers Association of SA).Read More
'Brace for bad news during the mid-term budget speech' - tax expert
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday at 14h00.Read More
How to support your children through stressful exams
The stress of matric exams can be intense, but there are ways parents can support their children throughout this time.Read More
'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region
Sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated a victory this weekend after winning exclusive rights to the term "Karoo lamb".Read More
Consequences of cheating in matric exams? Disqualification, criminal charges...
920 000 matrics are sitting for their final exams, and as always there is the risk of cheating that needs to be addressed.Read More
Ramaphosa declares 15 December a public holiday to celebrate hope & unity in SA
In a 30-minute-long speech on Monday, which included the government's achievements, the president said that they had considered the matric exams, which started on Monday, in declaring the date for the public holiday.Read More