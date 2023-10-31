



Mandy Wiener speaks to Germarié De Villiers, a very enthusiastic Springbok fan.

O.R Tambo International Airport was filled with Springbok supporters and patriotic South Africans waiting to welcome home our national team.

Gautrain even offered free tickets to the airport so supporters could join in the festivities.

The Boks arrived back in South Africa on 31 October after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

While people were making journeys from all over to greet the team, there are likely very few who travelled as far as this fan.

De Villiers is a South African but lives in Italy with her family, and travelled all the way to Mzansi just to welcome the Boks.

I picked a flight when I heard they were going to be flying in today and I made sure I was air side… Our boys deserve it. Germarié De Villiers, Springbok fan

She says that she used all of her savings to come here just to welcome the team and will be heading straight back to Italy.

Germarié De Villiers flew all the way from Italy for one day to welcome the Springboks home.

Some of us do crazy things for our Bokke! Germarié De Villiers, Springbok fan

This article first appeared on 702 : Woman flies from ITALY to welcome Boks home: 'We do crazy things for our Bokke!'