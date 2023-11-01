[CAR REVIEW] Proton 7-seater hybrid X90 SUV: 'It is a QUALITY car'





Jane Dutton speaks with Jacob Moshokoa, a motoring enthusiast and EWN Journalist.

The Proton X90 hybrid SUV has two-wheel drive, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a 60-litre fuel tank.

... they call it an adult seven-seater… Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring Enthusiast/EWN Journalist

I think Proton is building quality cars now, and this one itself was a quality car. Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring Enthusiast/EWN Journalist

The X90 is the brand's largest vehicle and debuts hybrid technology, with prices ranging from R559 900 to R679 900.

Mosokoa admits you get a lot of car for your money, but still believes it's slightly overpriced.

FILE: Proton X90 the hybrid SUV. Picture: supplied

Had they come in a little cheaper than the Chery and the Haval, I think they would have a lot of people storming their nearest Proton dealership. Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring Enthusiast/EWN Journalist

