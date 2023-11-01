[CAR REVIEW] Proton 7-seater hybrid X90 SUV: 'It is a QUALITY car'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
The Day Trip
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
The Day Trip
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Africa's first Metaverse can change our human experience Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by one of Africa's most respected futurists Mic Mann, the owner of Ubuntuland and Africarare to... 4 November 2023 9:44 AM
'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal The Democratic Alliance's Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party’s shadow cabinet after making a statement on Israel. 3 November 2023 6:06 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city Durban, you're next! 3 November 2023 5:36 PM
View all Local
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
View all Politics
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment. 3 November 2023 12:43 PM
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year. 3 November 2023 10:06 AM
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity A... 3 November 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. 4 November 2023 9:31 AM
How do you know if you've been bitten by a spider? Every Saturday morning, the Weekend Breakfast Show focuses on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career... 4 November 2023 8:59 AM
[LISTEN] Is there moaning etiquette during sex? Intimacy coach weighs in "We're not here to shame or judge anybody; it is whatever floats your boat." 3 November 2023 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity. 3 November 2023 5:40 PM
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup. 3 November 2023 3:43 PM
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like! Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long. 3 November 2023 3:42 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city Durban, you're next! 3 November 2023 5:36 PM
[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham John hopes you will abandon the couch for a seat at the Baxter's Masambe Theatre for the two-man performance of 'Bucket Boy'. 3 November 2023 1:17 PM
Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi. 3 November 2023 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms A woman has been charged for killing multiple people with poisonous mushrooms. 3 November 2023 4:08 PM
Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare Here’s what they face... 3 November 2023 1:20 PM
What the IDF can expect when they enter the ‘Gaza Metro’ tunnel system The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground. 3 November 2023 12:23 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[CAR REVIEW] Proton 7-seater hybrid X90 SUV: 'It is a QUALITY car'

1 November 2023 12:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Car Review
Motoring

Malaysian brand Proton (owned by China's Geely) has officially released its seven-seater X90 hybrid SUV in South Africa.

Jane Dutton speaks with Jacob Moshokoa, a motoring enthusiast and EWN Journalist.

The Proton X90 hybrid SUV has two-wheel drive, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a 60-litre fuel tank.

... they call it an adult seven-seater…

Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring Enthusiast/EWN Journalist

I think Proton is building quality cars now, and this one itself was a quality car.

Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring Enthusiast/EWN Journalist

RELATED: [CAR REVIEW] Pros and cons of the updated Grand i10 sedan

The X90 is the brand's largest vehicle and debuts hybrid technology, with prices ranging from R559 900 to R679 900.

Mosokoa admits you get a lot of car for your money, but still believes it's slightly overpriced.

RELATED: [CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people'

FILE: Proton X90 the hybrid SUV. Picture: supplied
FILE: Proton X90 the hybrid SUV. Picture: supplied

Had they come in a little cheaper than the Chery and the Haval, I think they would have a lot of people storming their nearest Proton dealership.

Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring Enthusiast/EWN Journalist

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : [CAR REVIEW] Proton 7-seater hybrid X90 SUV: 'It is a QUALITY car'




1 November 2023 12:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Car Review
Motoring

More from MyMoney Online

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

Poor governance elsewhere is boosting W Cape property prices - property expert

1 November 2023 12:36 PM

Whether you're a potential homebuyer, investor, or just curious about real estate, we look at the property outlook for 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare...

31 October 2023 11:54 AM

Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

RAF wants to stop compensating foreigners: 'They must look out for themselves'

25 October 2023 12:51 PM

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) put forward a draft bill to bar foreign nationals from accessing compensation from the fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© blinow61/123rf.com

Bitcoin surges, topping $35 000 for the first time in over a year

25 October 2023 9:28 AM

Bitcoin topped $35 000 (over R660 000) for the first time since May 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming

12 October 2023 9:15 AM

Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© feverpitched/123rf.com

'Don't overspend before you sell' and other property sale dos and don'ts

7 August 2023 8:02 AM

Lizette Joubert (owner of Rawson Property) advises on selling or renting your home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jarretera/123rf.com

SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed?

17 July 2023 9:50 AM

Johnstone Makhubu (SARS Chief Revenue Officer) speaks about the timelines between tax refund auto assessments and queries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kinwun/123rf.com

Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?

17 July 2023 7:17 AM

In South Africa, EVs come with a 25% import tax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House Landlord or lawyer in suit showing eviction notice on isolated background. Image: 123rf

It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power

29 June 2023 9:41 AM

The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sifotography/123rf.com

UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'

20 June 2023 6:20 AM

Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

Local

Authorities probing structural building collapse at restaurant in Cape Town CBD

Local

[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa lobbies for small business inclusion into AGOA

4 November 2023 11:40 AM

PowerBall results: Friday, 3 November 2023

4 November 2023 10:12 AM

The week that was: Celebrating the Boks, tips to manage matric exam stress

3 November 2023 10:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA