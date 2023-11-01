[CAR REVIEW] Proton 7-seater hybrid X90 SUV: 'It is a QUALITY car'
Jane Dutton speaks with Jacob Moshokoa, a motoring enthusiast and EWN Journalist.
The Proton X90 hybrid SUV has two-wheel drive, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a 60-litre fuel tank.
... they call it an adult seven-seater…Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring Enthusiast/EWN Journalist
I think Proton is building quality cars now, and this one itself was a quality car.Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring Enthusiast/EWN Journalist
RELATED: [CAR REVIEW] Pros and cons of the updated Grand i10 sedan
The X90 is the brand's largest vehicle and debuts hybrid technology, with prices ranging from R559 900 to R679 900.
Mosokoa admits you get a lot of car for your money, but still believes it's slightly overpriced.
RELATED: [CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people'
Had they come in a little cheaper than the Chery and the Haval, I think they would have a lot of people storming their nearest Proton dealership.Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring Enthusiast/EWN Journalist
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [CAR REVIEW] Proton 7-seater hybrid X90 SUV: 'It is a QUALITY car'
More from MyMoney Online
Poor governance elsewhere is boosting W Cape property prices - property expert
Whether you're a potential homebuyer, investor, or just curious about real estate, we look at the property outlook for 2024.Read More
Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare...
Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain.Read More
RAF wants to stop compensating foreigners: 'They must look out for themselves'
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) put forward a draft bill to bar foreign nationals from accessing compensation from the fund.Read More
Bitcoin surges, topping $35 000 for the first time in over a year
Bitcoin topped $35 000 (over R660 000) for the first time since May 2022.Read More
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming
Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions.Read More
'Don't overspend before you sell' and other property sale dos and don'ts
Lizette Joubert (owner of Rawson Property) advises on selling or renting your home.Read More
SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed?
Johnstone Makhubu (SARS Chief Revenue Officer) speaks about the timelines between tax refund auto assessments and queries.Read More
Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?
In South Africa, EVs come with a 25% import tax.Read More
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power
The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.Read More