Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'





Tashas Group founder and CEO Natasha Sideris discussed her plans with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of the Genius Podcast series.

Hugely successful South African brand 'tashas' is poised to open its first UK restaurant in November, as it celebrates its 18th year of operations.

The stunning location is situated at Battersea Power Station, London's trendy new riverside neighbourhood.

The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November - Image supplied

Founded by Natasha Sideris and her brother Savva, tashas has grown over the past 18 years from one restaurant in Atholl, Johannesburg, to 15 in South Africa.

Image of Natasha Sideris, founder and CEO of Tashas Group on Facebook @tashascafe1

The London establishment expands the Tashas Group's international footprint, following on stores in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

A statement says it will be an updated version of the original tashas location in Atholl, featuring work from contemporary South African designers and artisans including Elonah O’Neil and Bronze Age.

While the tashas concept has been adapted to suit the local UK market, it retains the heart and soul of our birthplace and foundation – South Africa. Natasha Sideris, Founder and CEO - Tashas Group

He has no doubt that tashas' new venture will a huge impact on London's restaurant scene, comments Bruce Whitfield.

'She's obsessive about detail and design, mostly she's obsessive about food...There could be as many tashas inside the M25 ring road that encircles London as there are in SA within five years.'

In an episode of Whitfield's Genius Podcast, Sideris acknowledged her attention to detail does classify her as a 'control freak'.

I think a lot of people have these grand schemes - I'm going to exit one day, and I'm going to do a trade sale and I'm going to list my company... and while you're busy looking at that goal, you're forgetting about the stuff that counts... Natasha Sideris, Founder and CEO - Tashas Group

...You're not going to get there if there's no detail, if the teaspoons aren't right and the towels aren't right... Natasha Sideris, Founder and CEO - Tashas Group

Scroll up to listen to this excerpt, or click here to access the full podcast

