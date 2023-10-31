Woolworths enters pet care market with Absolute Pets deal





Bruce Whitfield gets the day's market commentary from Norman Mackechnie, Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management.

Woolworths Holdings has announced a deal to acquire close to 94% of privately-owned Absolute Pets from Sanlam Private Equity and Absolute Pets management.

The remaining management-retained shareholding will be acquired over an agreed period, the retailer says in a statement.

Pet care is an attractive and rapidly-developing market, and an increasingly important category for Woolworths customers it explains.

Absolute Pets has a national footprint of more than 150 stores around South Africa, including online, pet spas and pet services.

Absolute Pets and Woolies are a "natural fit", says Woolworths Holdings Group CEO Roy Bagattini.

The acquisition of Absolute Pets will accelerate Woolworths’ pet strategy by bringing together two strategically-aligned businesses, and positioning the Group well to become _the _end-to-end pet care destination of choice, in South Africa. Woolworths Holdings

On The Money Show's market commentary slot, Norman Mackechnie (Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management) wonders aloud whether this is actually a good fit.

Woolworths have done a lot... I think they've got a great offering, but I think there's a lot they could do with existing stores... It probably does fit in terms of the demographics, but as a kind of core business it probably isn't quite what one would like to see. Norman Mackechnie, Portfolio Manager - Momentum Asset Management

It doesn't mean to say it won't fit - you can go back and look at AVI when they bought Green Cross and people said 'how does this fit in with the food business?', and it has done particularly well over time. Obviously with the consumer being under pressure, at times profits were cyclical... Norman Mackechnie, Portfolio Manager - Momentum Asset Management

