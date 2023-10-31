Spending cuts: What we should expect from Godongwana's mini-budget





Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

What can South Africans expect from his 'mini-budget'?

The Minister has already warned that the country will run out of money by March 2024, unless it reduces its spending notes Business Unity South Africa (BUSA).

This is a dire warning that must not escape the attention of the rest of the government, unions, political parties, businesses, civil society, and ordinary citizens the organisation says in a statement.

While the cost of servicing debt is now the single largest expenditure item in the budget, Godongwana has no choice but to raise more debt, according to BUSA.

It describes this as a stop-gap measure to fund capital investment in growth-enhancing economic infrastructure.

However, the increase in debt must be kept to a minimum and be complemented by vital economic reforms that will encourage and facilitate private-sector investment. Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

BUSA also expects the Finance Minister to outline clear measures to ensure available funds are spent efficiently and to curtail expenditure.

It further recommends that there be no tax increases.

South Africa’s tax-to-GDP ratio is already amongst the highest in the world. Increasing any taxes will burden households and hobble economic growth further. The most effective way to generate fiscal resources is to support economic growth. Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

