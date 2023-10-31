Spending cuts: What we should expect from Godongwana's mini-budget
Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
What can South Africans expect from his 'mini-budget'?
The Minister has already warned that the country will run out of money by March 2024, unless it reduces its spending notes Business Unity South Africa (BUSA).
This is a dire warning that must not escape the attention of the rest of the government, unions, political parties, businesses, civil society, and ordinary citizens the organisation says in a statement.
While the cost of servicing debt is now the single largest expenditure item in the budget, Godongwana has no choice but to raise more debt, according to BUSA.
It describes this as a stop-gap measure to fund capital investment in growth-enhancing economic infrastructure.
However, the increase in debt must be kept to a minimum and be complemented by vital economic reforms that will encourage and facilitate private-sector investment.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA
BUSA also expects the Finance Minister to outline clear measures to ensure available funds are spent efficiently and to curtail expenditure.
It further recommends that there be no tax increases.
South Africa’s tax-to-GDP ratio is already amongst the highest in the world. Increasing any taxes will burden households and hobble economic growth further. The most effective way to generate fiscal resources is to support economic growth.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA
Scroll up to listen to Coovadia's take on the upcoming MTBPS
More from Business
Woolworths enters pet care market with Absolute Pets deal
Pet care is an increasingly important category for their customers, says Woolworths Holdings Group CEO Roy Bagattini.Read More
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'
Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restaurant opens at Battersea Power Station in November.Read More
Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland after Eskom posts its results for the year to end-March 2023.Read More
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA
The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on the importance of this week's discussions from the perspective of the citrus industry.Read More
Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking
It has been a horrifying year for investors or users of X, still widely known as Twitter.Read More
Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare...
Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain.Read More
'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region
Sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated a victory this weekend after winning exclusive rights to the term "Karoo lamb".Read More
What's the secret behind the growth of the world's most well known brands?
'How Brands Grow' - Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket reviews the book on marketing by Byron Sharp & Daniel May.Read More
Does winning the Rugby World Cup change South Africa’s economic reality?
If so, then what are the lessons that the country's leaders can learn from the Bok’s success?Read More
More from Local
Woolworths enters pet care market with Absolute Pets deal
Pet care is an increasingly important category for their customers, says Woolworths Holdings Group CEO Roy Bagattini.Read More
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'
Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restaurant opens at Battersea Power Station in November.Read More
Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland after Eskom posts its results for the year to end-March 2023.Read More
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA
The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on the importance of this week's discussions from the perspective of the citrus industry.Read More
Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader
The Springboks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership says Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi.Read More
Woman flies from ITALY to welcome Boks home: 'We do crazy things for our Bokke!'
A woman flew from Italy just to see the Springboks arrive back in South Africa after their World Cup win.Read More
Have you spotted an otter at the V&A Waterfront? Don't approach it, report it
Matthew Lani released from custody as charges against him dropped
The well-known influencer styled himself as a doctor on social media, even appearing in scrubs at public healthcare facilities in videos he’s posted.Read More
SA Medical Association is 'anxious'. There are SO MANY fake doctors right now
Sama says that they've noticed a growing trend of fake doctors emerging on social media, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More