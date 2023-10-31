Streaming issues? Report here
Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding

31 October 2023 8:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Eskom
The Money Show
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
SOEs
bailout
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland after Eskom posts its results for the year to end-March 2023.

Embattled Eskom has reported its biggest financial loss to date, for the financial year ended 31 March 2023.

And the outlook for the current financial year is not much brighter.

The power utility posted a loss of R24 billion for its 2022/23 financial year, which saw a record 280 days of loadshedding.

Its energy availability factor (EAF) fell to 56% during the reporting period.

Eskom cited mounting municipal debt and money lost to corruption as some of the biggest contributing factors to its dismal bottom line.

The results presentation also included a warning that it's likely to report another loss of R23 billion-plus for the current financial year to end-March 2024.

The Eskom figures indicate the pressure National Treasury is under as struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs) queue up for bailouts, comments Bruce Whitfield.

New Eskom bailout pushes up SA debt servicing costs 'but Eskom has to function'

Transnet wants govt to take over R61bn of its debt as part of turnaround plan

The sad thing is that performance-wise, in terms of the number of days of loadshedding, the current financial year is going to be worse says energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

"And certainy Eskom's prediction for their outlook for this current year in terms of the loss, is essentially about the same as the financial year presented today."

Are we beginning perhaps to see the 'beginning of the end' of the worst period in Eskom history?

What we are seeing asserts Yelland, is the private sector saving the day in terms of electricity supply.

I don't think we're going to see an improvement in the financial performance of Eskom, but certainly at an operational level there are some signs of improvement... but we're not actually seeing enough new generation capacity... the public procurement processes are very, very slow.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

It's from the private sector where where the new generation capacity's coming from - initially, at this stage anyway. It's from the domestic and commercial and agricultural sectors, and in due course the large mining projects will come to fruition as well.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Scroll up to listen to Yelland's analysis




