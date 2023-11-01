40% of students who started school in 2012 didn't make it to matric in 2023
John Perlman speaks with Phemelo Segoe, Brand and Marketing Manager at Optimi Workplace.
According to the Department of Basic Education, about 460 000 students who started grade one in 2012 are not sitting to write their matric National Senior Certificate exams.
On Monday, the class of 2023 sat for their first written final exam.
Segoe says that a large number of students drop out in grade nine and grade 10 to earn a living.
RELATED: Matrics embark on the first written paper of final exam season
Segoe says that children who struggle at school often feel like they are pushed out, because they may not pass.
She adds that students who are struggling often have high rates of absenteeism due to issues at home.
The socioeconomic factors cannot be ignored… we cannot look at dropout rates in isolation.Phemelo Segoe, Brand and Marketing Manager - Optimi Workplace
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 40% of students who started school in 2012 didn't make it to matric in 2023
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49492185_test.html
More from Local
SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU
Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.Read More
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him and all South Africans to play side-by-side in the same team.Read More
'It is getting out of control': AI bots using Leanne Manas' image for scams
Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas has become the target of AI bots.Read More
Webb Ellis Cup tour: Capetonians, politicians give Bokke spirited welcome
The light rain falling across the parliamentary precinct did not dampen the spirit of those gathered to celebrate the Springboks.Read More
Authorities probing structural building collapse at restaurant in Cape Town CBD
The building collapse was confirmed by the city's Disaster Risk Management to have occurred on Thursday evening, resulting in a total of 21 casualties being taken to various hospitals.Read More
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily
Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year.Read More
Springboks set for CoCT leg of Webb Ellis Cup parade
The stage is set for Cape Town to welcome four-time Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks.Read More
Arson-accused Mafe claims he set Parly on fire because it doesn't belong in CoCT
Zandile Mafe claimed to have spent three days sleeping inside Parliament while planning the attack.Read More
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda
New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.Read More