



John Perlman speaks with Phemelo Segoe, Brand and Marketing Manager at Optimi Workplace.

According to the Department of Basic Education, about 460 000 students who started grade one in 2012 are not sitting to write their matric National Senior Certificate exams.

On Monday, the class of 2023 sat for their first written final exam.

Segoe says that a large number of students drop out in grade nine and grade 10 to earn a living.

Segoe says that children who struggle at school often feel like they are pushed out, because they may not pass.

She adds that students who are struggling often have high rates of absenteeism due to issues at home.

Picture: © paylessimages/123rf.com

The socioeconomic factors cannot be ignored… we cannot look at dropout rates in isolation. Phemelo Segoe, Brand and Marketing Manager - Optimi Workplace

This article first appeared on 702 : 40% of students who started school in 2012 didn't make it to matric in 2023