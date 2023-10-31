The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA





Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association.

US President Joe Biden has announced plans to expel four countries from the US-Africa trade programme AGOA, ahead of its summit in South Africa this week.

The 20th African Growth and Opportunity Act forum takes place in Johannesburg from 2-4 November.

AGOA, which gives South Africa and other sub-Saharan countries preferential US market access, is set to expire in 2025.

RELATED: Biden intends to boot Central African Republic, Niger, Uganda, Gabon out of AGOA

@ lightboxx/123rf.com

Beneficiaries will be asking for the Act, which was signed into law during Bill Clinton’s administration, be renewed for another 10 years.

It is important to try and retain this preferential access, Minister Ebrahim Patel emphasized in an earlier interview with 702.

"It gives South Africa an edge."

There were concerns that government was putting our place in the agreement at risk due to its perceived support for Russia when the country invaded Ukraine.

RELATED: Minister Patel says AGOA 'extremely beneficial' for industrialisation of Africa

The Citrus Growers' Association has spelled out how important this week's AGOA discussions are for the industry.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Justin Chadwick who will be attending the AGOA business forum in Joburg after returning from Washington where he met with relevant US officials.

Chadwick emphasizes that preferential access is essential for local exporters sending product to the US.

At the moment it is only growers from the Western and Northern Cape that are part of the trade 'agreement'.

For the rest of the country – representing 85% of the industry – US access is awaiting the conclusion of the final rule for importation of citrus fruit from areas with CBS (citrus black spot)... Processes that should have taken six months have been held up for almost 7 years now. Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

It's all tied up with other trade issues and the meat products the US wants to send to South Africa. We're hopeful that the discussions over the next couple of days might take us forward. Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

Our mandarin volumes are growing significantly in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo region, and the US consumer is crying out for good quality mandarins. Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

If the industry is to reach the goals of 260 million cartons by 2032, the US market has to open up for the rest of South Africa he says.

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article