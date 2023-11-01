PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 31 October 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 10, 15, 19, 36, 48 PB: 04
PowerBall Plus: 01, 06, 15, 19, 46 PB: 20
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 31/10/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 31, 2023
#PowerBall: 10, 15, 19, 36, 48#PowerBall: 04#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 06, 15, 19, 46#PowerBall: 20 pic.twitter.com/C8GEFjRq9d
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023
Source : www.sxc.hu
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Help! I paid money into the wrong MTN account and now I'm greylisted'
Consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler strikes again, saving customer from R7k loss!Read More
Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens – study
It would also be a significant step in controlling a disease that can cause serious sickness and death in humans.Read More
Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and challenged others to do one better.Read More
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases
Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no longer willing to absorb the extra processing costs.Read More
'Forget how much you like a car; if it doesn't have a service history WALK AWAY'
Moral of the story: Choose your car dealerships wisely.Read More
Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face
Giraffes are the world’s tallest mammals and an African icon, but they are also vulnerable to extinction.Read More
Navigating finances as a couple is all about communication - expert
Make an effort to understand your partners relationship with money.Read More
Endometriosis afflicts millions. Why is there a deafening silence around it?
About 190 million people around the globe have endometriosis but there's historically been a deafening silence about the disease.Read More
The in’s and out’s of a tax-free savings account
Certified Financial Planner, Gareth Collier breaks down the complexities of tax-free savings accounts.Read More