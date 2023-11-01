MTBPS: SA's growing debt expected to be a thorn in the side for Godongwana
CAPE TOWN - The country’s growing debt is expected to be a major concern registered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana when he delivers his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.
The government is indebted to the tune of around R5 trillion, but some economists believe the country is not at a crisis level just yet.
With a growing debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio now hovering around 70% - the National Treasury is getting nervous.
For every R100 that the government collects in revenue, R18 of it goes just to pay the interest on its debt.
**ALSO READ:
-
Unions want Gondgwana to consider service delivery when he tables MTBPS
-
MTBPS: Labour federations expect Godongwana to refrain from 'austerity measures'**
The government’s debt has more than quadrupled over the last decade.
Chief economist at the Stellenbosch Univesity's Bureau for Economic Research Hugo Pienaar said South Africa's already feeling the pinch.
"They are pushing up the long-term interest rates because markets are concerned about our fiscal sustainability. So, we are having to compensate these investors more to entice them to buy our government bonds."
Pienaar said while he doesn’t believe the country is facing an imminent fiscal crisis – there’s no denying that it’s in a worse position than it was six months ago owing to almost stagnant economic growth, and thus lower revenue collection.
"We can’t fund the entire gap by simply cutting expenditure. That’s going to have too detrimental a short-term impact."
Pienaar expects the National Treasury will still have to borrow more money in addition to announcing unpopular budget cuts.
This article first appeared on EWN : MTBPS: SA's growing debt expected to be a thorn in the side for Godongwana
More from Business
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee
EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment.Read More
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily
Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year.Read More
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU
African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity Act the two trade pacts would yield far greater benefits for the region.Read More
Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and challenged others to do one better.Read More
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda
New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.Read More
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases
Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no longer willing to absorb the extra processing costs.Read More
Govt debt: 23% of GDP in 2009, now over 70%. What's the money been spent on?
One problem with South Africa's trillions of rand's worth of debt is that the money has not been invested well, remarks economist Kevin Lings.Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More
Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery
In the past week there has been only one reported case.Read More