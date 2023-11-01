Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Cricket World Cup: 'Fly Siya Kolisi to Proteas so Rugby World Cup win rubs off'

1 November 2023 8:31 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Africa Melane
The Proteas
Jeremy Fredericks
2023 Cricket World Cup
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks says the Proteas must bowl better today when they take on New Zealand.

Africa Melane speaks to cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks about the Proteas match against New Zealand today.

Listen to below.

South Africa faces off against New Zealand today at the Cricket World Cup in India.

After New Zealand, South Africa's national team will take on the hosts and then Afghanistan.

A victory today will secure a place for the Proteas in the semi-final.

We really have to bowl much better in the middle overs. Our batting is solid but it's really the middle periods where bowling lets us down. We seem to take our foot off the pedal when we have teams like 170 for seven and they go and score 250 to 60 - our bowling needs to tighten up if we want to win this tournament.

Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket Commentator

Fredericks suggests that should South Africa bowl first today, "they put New Zealand under pressure, get wickets early, choke them, strangle them, bowl them out cheaply and get the runs".

On whether Fredericks thinks the Proteas will win the Cricket World Cup, he's calling on Springboks captain Siya Kolisi for help.

We've gone in as underdogs so we have an opportunity to win. But the wise thing the team can do is fly Siya Kolisi down to motivate the team and to have his Rugby World Cup success rub off on South Africa's cricket team.

Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket Commentator

As good as the Proteas are, they need good management and leadership - who knows, with that, they can win the World Cup. Anything can happen on the day in cricket, but we'll need to have the will and determination to win.

Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket Commentator

The Proteas take on New Zealand at 10.30am today.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on KFM : Cricket World Cup: 'Fly Siya Kolisi to Proteas so Rugby World Cup win rubs off'




Scores of fans gather in Pretoria during the Springboks' Webb Ellis trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks

3 November 2023 11:18 AM

Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.

Springboks rugby player Cheslin Kolbe at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour

3 November 2023 10:03 AM

Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.

Retired English international rugby union referee, Wayne Barnes. Photo: RWC Media Zone

Record-breaking referee Wayne Barnes calls time on stellar career

3 November 2023 9:38 AM

Wayne Barnes leaves an incredible record behind.

Image source: supplied, Darren Jacobs

[WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town

3 November 2023 8:15 AM

Sing it with us... Amabokoko - lights down when they touch down!!! The back-to-back champs' flight landed in Cape Town last night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) holds the Webb Ellis trophy during the presidential welcome of the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi

2 November 2023 1:59 PM

As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his calf, marking the team's historic win.

Stadium, Old Tradfford, Manchester / Pixabay: nmoodley

Furious Manchester United fans boo their FORMERLY great team after another loss

2 November 2023 12:49 PM

For the second time in four days, Manchester United lost 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan

2 November 2023 12:29 PM

Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?

ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

SA's sport win streak continues: Proteas are killing it at Cricket World Cup

2 November 2023 11:19 AM

SA's sporting wins continue with the Proteas beating New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup, breaking records in the process.

South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates the fall of a wicket in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand on 1 November 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India

2 November 2023 9:29 AM

South Africa's having a GREAT sports season, people!

Fans eagerly await the arrival of the Springboks at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Springboks Victory Parade: 'There is a palpable euphoria in the air!'

2 November 2023 8:12 AM

Gauteng is buzzing with energy as the Springboks victory parade rolls into town.

