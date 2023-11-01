Siya Kolisi (classy, as always) tells Bok fans to leave Jordie Barrett alone





Springbok captain Siya Kolisi wants the whole world to know that Jordie Barrett did shake President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hand after Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final.

A classy (as always) Siya Kolisi stood up for the New Zealand fullback during a press conference at the OR Tambo International Airport after the Boks returned home.

His comment relates to a viral video of Barret allegedly snubbing President Ramaphosa after the All Blacks’ loss on 28 October.

“He [Barrett] has been getting bad media and people are being hard on him… It’s tough losing a World Cup final, and obviously getting that kind of negative media is not good.”

Kolisi says he knows Barrett personally and “He is not that kind of person”.

“He shook the President’s hand and we just want to say that we are fully behind him. We respect New Zealand a lot and they respect us a lot… So, please, just give him a slack... Let’s just celebrate."

