Siya Kolisi (classy, as always) tells Bok fans to leave Jordie Barrett alone
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi wants the whole world to know that Jordie Barrett did shake President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hand after Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final.
A classy (as always) Siya Kolisi stood up for the New Zealand fullback during a press conference at the OR Tambo International Airport after the Boks returned home.
RELATED: (WATCH) Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo
His comment relates to a viral video of Barret allegedly snubbing President Ramaphosa after the All Blacks’ loss on 28 October.
They mized Ramaphosa’s handshake 😭😭😭' 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐘𝐀𝐋༒ (@TheGyal_) October 30, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Z36JXt0jzA
“He [Barrett] has been getting bad media and people are being hard on him… It’s tough losing a World Cup final, and obviously getting that kind of negative media is not good.”
Kolisi says he knows Barrett personally and “He is not that kind of person”.
“He shook the President’s hand and we just want to say that we are fully behind him. We respect New Zealand a lot and they respect us a lot… So, please, just give him a slack... Let’s just celebrate."
Siya Kolisi asking the public to not attack or bully Jordie Barrett after he didn't shake President Cyril Ramaphosa's hand.' JJ 🇿🇦 (@JesseFJacobs) October 31, 2023
Siya explains All Blacks' Jordie is a good guy and was just sad that New Zealand lost the Rugby World Cup Final and did go and shake the South African… pic.twitter.com/H0tgdUXuf6
