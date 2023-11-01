Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza kills dozens of people





Lester Kiewit speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A massive Israeli airstrike near the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has killed dozens of people.

According to the BBC, those in the area say it felt 'like an earthquake'.

It looks like it’s been bombed to smithereens. Adam Gilchrist

A nearby hospital said it received 400 casualties after the strike, including 120 dead, although Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry only reported 50 dead and 150 wounded.

The Israeli Defence Forces maintains the strike killed a senior Hamas commander and destroyed 'terrorist infrastructure'.

The IDF also said they warned people in the camp to move south.

Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah

They are refugees in a camp. Where do they go? There is no camp further south. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.