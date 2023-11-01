Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: ‘It’s a chilling reminder of the Holocaust’

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe' A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative. 3 November 2023 2:44 PM
SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness. 3 November 2023 1:17 PM
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA' Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him... 3 November 2023 1:09 PM
View all Local
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
View all Politics
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment. 3 November 2023 12:43 PM
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year. 3 November 2023 10:06 AM
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity A... 3 November 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
An expert guide on how to keep violence off your social media feeds This is not a perfect guide, since social media is not designed to be controlled by the user. 3 November 2023 5:10 PM
Researcher who studied time for 15 years shares insights... "I’ve researched time for 15 years – here’s how my perception of it has changed." 3 November 2023 4:54 PM
Friendship research gets an update, and it's key for dealing with loneliness The benefits of friendship go far beyond having someone to confide in or spend time with – it can also protect you from physical a... 3 November 2023 4:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup. 3 November 2023 3:43 PM
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like! Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long. 3 November 2023 3:42 PM
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup' While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC. 3 November 2023 2:53 PM
View all Sport
[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham John hopes you will abandon the couch for a seat at the Baxter's Masambe Theatre for the two-man performance of 'Bucket Boy'. 3 November 2023 1:17 PM
Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi. 3 November 2023 12:09 PM
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks. 3 November 2023 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Biden calls for a 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war US President Joe Biden has called for a pause in the war between Israel and Hamas. 3 November 2023 11:03 AM
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology. 2 November 2023 1:44 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: ‘It’s a chilling reminder of the Holocaust’

1 November 2023 12:14 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Antisemitism
Israel Palestine conflict

Jewish people in parts of Europe are living in fear after a rise in antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent (skip to 01:40).

There has reportedly been a rise in antisemitic rhetoric in parts of the world following the outbreak of war in Gaza.

After the Israeli government made a declaration of war and issued a number of airstrikes in Gaza, there have been protests calling for a ceasefire and to ‘free Palestine.’

However, this has also led to people projecting their disdain for the Israeli government onto Jewish people.

RELATED: An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict

According to BBC, Jews in Britain are feeling unsafe and there has been a massive rise in antisemitic incidents compared to last year.

In France, the Star of David has been graffitied on buildings to mark the homes of Jewish families.

There is a chilling direct reminder of the Holocaust.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

In addition to this, Gilchrist says that swastikas have been painted next to synagogues.

They have documented 820 latent antisemitic attacks… since October 7.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Picture: cottonbro studio via pexels
Picture: cottonbro studio via pexels

He says that there has also been a rise in islamophobia in Europe.

It is just bringing out the worst isn’t it.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.




1 November 2023 12:14 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Antisemitism
Israel Palestine conflict

More from World

Picture: vjgalaxy via Pixabay

A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms

3 November 2023 4:08 PM

A woman has been charged for killing multiple people with poisonous mushrooms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian’s military leaders claim to be prepared for a winter war. Ukrinform/Alamy via The Conversation.

Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare

3 November 2023 1:20 PM

Here’s what they face...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gaza Strip / Wikimedia Commons: NASA

What the IDF can expect when they enter the ‘Gaza Metro’ tunnel system

3 November 2023 12:23 PM

The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: @POTUS/Twitter.

Biden calls for a 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war

3 November 2023 11:03 AM

US President Joe Biden has called for a pause in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together

2 November 2023 1:44 PM

Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lightboxx/123rf.com

Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal

2 November 2023 12:14 PM

The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Palestinian woman cries at the garden of al-Ahli Arab Hospital after it was hit with an explosion on Oct. 17, 2023 / The Conversation

What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza?

2 November 2023 11:55 AM

Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Palestine / Pixabay: hosnysalah

'Israel's land war in Gaza will delay peace by another generation' – Professor

1 November 2023 1:50 PM

Hard experience says a land war won’t go well – and faltering international support suggests the world knows it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hamas using hospitals as command centres? No proof says aid doctor on the ground

1 November 2023 11:59 AM

"How can we give up, when they don't give up," asks Norwegian doctor Mads Gilbert who is trying to enter Gaza to assist hospitals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah

Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza kills dozens of people

1 November 2023 9:39 AM

A nearby hospital says it received 400 casualties, although Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry only reported 50 dead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

Local

Authorities probing structural building collapse at restaurant in Cape Town CBD

Local

[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tshwane believes municipal workers behind torching of buses

3 November 2023 7:01 PM

Crowds of people greet Boks in Langa for trophy parade

3 November 2023 6:46 PM

AG concerned about auditor threats, intimidation by state entities

3 November 2023 6:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA