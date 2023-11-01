Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Brawl breaks out after EFF asked to leave eThekwini council meeting

1 November 2023
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
eThekwini council
council meeting

Videos of fists flying at a recent eThekwini council meeting have gone viral.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 03:20).

Council meetings in our country often escalate into chaos and Tuesday's eThekwini council meeting was no exception.

Security was called in to escort unruly EFF members from the meeting at which point the councillors attacked the security officials.

RELATED: EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius'

A video circulating online shows multiple EFF members throwing punches and shoving the security guard as more colleagues come to his aid.

There is one woman involved… and she is punching away like there is no tomorrow.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Before the fight broke out, the EFF had demanded that Musa Mbhele, the City Manager, leave the meeting.

RELATED: Masina says ANC's embracing of EFF will cost them in the 2024 elections

This is due to allegations that over R1.2 billion of a grant allocated to fix infrastructure was not spent and had to be returned to Treasury.

How can our leaders of any party be throwing punches? It is very disheartening to see that, there is no excuse for throwing a punch.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.




Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

