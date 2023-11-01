[WATCH] Brawl breaks out after EFF asked to leave eThekwini council meeting
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 03:20).
Council meetings in our country often escalate into chaos and Tuesday's eThekwini council meeting was no exception.
Security was called in to escort unruly EFF members from the meeting at which point the councillors attacked the security officials.
A video circulating online shows multiple EFF members throwing punches and shoving the security guard as more colleagues come to his aid.
There is one woman involved… and she is punching away like there is no tomorrow.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Before the fight broke out, the EFF had demanded that Musa Mbhele, the City Manager, leave the meeting.
This is due to allegations that over R1.2 billion of a grant allocated to fix infrastructure was not spent and had to be returned to Treasury.
Ethekwini Municipality sent police to eject the EFF PR Cllrs as they stood firm in saying the City Manager Musa Mbhele must not preside in the meeting.This follows the report from National Treasurer that 1,2 billion grant will be sent back due to under spending/ failure to spend. pic.twitter.com/kIMiXpzxsZ' eThekwini EFF (@Ethekwini_EFF) November 1, 2023
How can our leaders of any party be throwing punches? It is very disheartening to see that, there is no excuse for throwing a punch.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
