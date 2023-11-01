MTBS: 'Govt's got an R85 billion shortfall that it needs to make up' - economist
Bongani Bingwa is joined by Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
RELATED:'Brace for bad news during the mid-term budget speech' - tax expert
The Finance Minister will deliver his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
Also referred to as the “mini budget”, the MTBPS, allows for government departments to do things like apply for budget adjustments, and ask for extra money for things like unforeseeable and unavoidable expenditures.
But just what is Minister Enoch Godongwana expected to say when he lays out the fiscal plans for the country for the next three years?
Just how bare are the cupboards, asks Bingwa?
Lings admits the government coffers are pretty empty.
Government is spending more than they budget for so they've got some over expenditure, probably in the order of R25 billion.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
The critical thing is tax revenue is behind budget, particularly corporate tax...government expected they would be collecting more than they have been so we've got a revenue shortfall.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
You're looking at a revenue shortfall of about R60 billion.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
What that means is, essentially you've got to find R85 billion by borrowing additional funds.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
RELATED MTBPS: SA's growing debt expected to be a thorn in the side for Godongwana
This article first appeared on 702 : MTBS: 'Govt's got an R85 billion shortfall that it needs to make up' - economist
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/golibtolibov/golibtolibov1904/golibtolibov190400431/121994115-poor-piggy-bank-money-lossing-financial-mistake-concept.jpg
