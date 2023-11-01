Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe' A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative. 3 November 2023 2:44 PM
SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness. 3 November 2023 1:17 PM
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA' Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him... 3 November 2023 1:09 PM
View all Local
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
View all Politics
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment. 3 November 2023 12:43 PM
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year. 3 November 2023 10:06 AM
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity A... 3 November 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
An expert guide on how to keep violence off your social media feeds This is not a perfect guide, since social media is not designed to be controlled by the user. 3 November 2023 5:10 PM
Researcher who studied time for 15 years shares insights... "I’ve researched time for 15 years – here’s how my perception of it has changed." 3 November 2023 4:54 PM
Friendship research gets an update, and it's key for dealing with loneliness The benefits of friendship go far beyond having someone to confide in or spend time with – it can also protect you from physical a... 3 November 2023 4:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup. 3 November 2023 3:43 PM
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like! Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long. 3 November 2023 3:42 PM
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup' While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC. 3 November 2023 2:53 PM
View all Sport
[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham John hopes you will abandon the couch for a seat at the Baxter's Masambe Theatre for the two-man performance of 'Bucket Boy'. 3 November 2023 1:17 PM
Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi. 3 November 2023 12:09 PM
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks. 3 November 2023 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Biden calls for a 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war US President Joe Biden has called for a pause in the war between Israel and Hamas. 3 November 2023 11:03 AM
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology. 2 November 2023 1:44 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector

1 November 2023 12:10 PM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
National Assembly
Kholeka Gcaleka
Office of the Public Protector

She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September.

JOHANNEBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the country’s fifth Public Protector.

She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September.

Last month, the national assembly voted Gcaleka as its preferred candidate.

READ: DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector

Gcaleka’s seven-year term officially begins on Wednesday.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya: “The President wishes advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trust that she will serve the people of South Africa with honor and dedication.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector




1 November 2023 12:10 PM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
National Assembly
Kholeka Gcaleka
Office of the Public Protector

More from Politics

FILE: Mteto Nyati. Image: YouTube screengrab

New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda

2 November 2023 9:12 PM

New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Photo: Rejoice Ndlovu/EWN

SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words

2 November 2023 2:26 PM

Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shejaiya neighborhood in the Gaza strip, almost totally devastated.

DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert

2 November 2023 10:04 AM

DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rejoice after clinching their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree?

1 November 2023 9:30 PM

The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lightboxx/123rf.com

The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA

31 October 2023 7:21 PM

The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on the importance of this week's discussions from the perspective of the citrus industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The new multiparty coalition government in Ekurhuleni. From left: EFF caucus leader Nkululeko Dunga ; ANC Chief Whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi; Executive Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana (AIC); and Council Speaker Nthabiseng Tshivenga (EFF). Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework'

30 October 2023 12:53 PM

The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson

27 October 2023 2:38 PM

"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters led a protest in Tshwane on 28 September 2023, marching against the city’s refusal to increase the salaries of municipal workers. Picture: Eyewitness News/Alpha Ramushwana

Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF

27 October 2023 10:38 AM

The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for their constituencies to attend its 10th anniversary celebration in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Classroom / Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com

National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge

27 October 2023 7:00 AM

The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President Paul Mashatile responded to questions in the National Assembly on 22 September 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

Mashatile declares 2 properties as Parly publishes register of MPs' interests

26 October 2023 6:58 AM

Parliament says this year has been the quickest it’s published the annual register of members’ interests - only 24 days since the closing date for declarations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

Local

Authorities probing structural building collapse at restaurant in Cape Town CBD

Local

[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tshwane believes municipal workers behind torching of buses

3 November 2023 7:01 PM

Crowds of people greet Boks in Langa for trophy parade

3 November 2023 6:46 PM

AG concerned about auditor threats, intimidation by state entities

3 November 2023 6:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA