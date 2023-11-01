Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector
JOHANNEBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the country’s fifth Public Protector.
She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September.
Last month, the national assembly voted Gcaleka as its preferred candidate.
READ: DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector
Gcaleka’s seven-year term officially begins on Wednesday.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya: “The President wishes advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trust that she will serve the people of South Africa with honor and dedication.”
[OFFICIAL] President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the country Public Protector.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2023
Gcaleka’s 7 year term begins on 1 November 2023.
Ramaphosa said he trusts that Gcaleka “will serve the people of South Africa with honor and dedication.” TCG pic.twitter.com/aZRS0Xz6jd
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector
More from Politics
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda
New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.Read More
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words
Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.Read More
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert
DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war.Read More
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree?
The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity).Read More
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA
The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on the importance of this week's discussions from the perspective of the citrus industry.Read More
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework'
The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF
The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for their constituencies to attend its 10th anniversary celebration in July.Read More
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge
The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector.Read More