Opinion
'Uphill battle' to evict homeless people living outside the Castle of Good Hope

1 November 2023 2:01 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Castle of Good Hope
Castle of Goodhope
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Calvyn Gilfellan (CEO of the Castle of Good Hope) and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis gives and update.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Calvyn Gilfellan, Chief Executive Officer of the Castle of Good Hope, and Cape Town Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to discuss the situation of homeless people living in the area outside of the Castle of Good Hope.

It's been almost five months since Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis offered the City's full support in dealing with the unlawful occupation of the area around the Castle of Good Hope by homeless people.

At the time, Hill-Lewis said the City was prepared to launch an eviction application on behalf of Public Works.

Back then, the Castle of Good Hope's CEO Calvyn Gilfellan told Cape Talk that he had reached out to all parties involved to ensure that humane and amicable solutions were proposed, to ensure that all parties were respected.

Today, the community of homeless people remain in the grassy area outside the historic site.

When I started there in 2013, about 200 people were living under the bridge [close to the Castle].

Calvyn Gilfellan, Chief Executive Officer - Castle of Good Hope

Gilfellan says that, through inter-governmental cooperation, those 200 informal dwellers were 'successfully removed'.

The 'new' group, he says, is largely a legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's an indictment on all of us, that after 30 years of democracy, we have not democratised access to housing opportunities.

Calvyn Gilfellan, Chief Executive Officer - Castle of Good Hope

Gilfellan says he understands that the Department of Public Works has plans in place for a court order to move the informal dwellers 'to a place of decent habitation'.

Hill-Lewis says the City too is 'deeply concerned' about the ongoing situation and says it is engaging in 'painstaking work' to build alternative accommodation and approach the courts for an eviction order.

We are on the cusp of getting that [court order], where it is our land... but we don't have that for the Castle because it's not ours.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

We are finally getting a response from the Department of Public Work but not without a bit of an uphill battle I must say.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

Click or tap on the podcast link to listen to the full interview.

RELATED:Evict homeless at Castle of Good Hope by 16 June! - Cape Town to Public Works




