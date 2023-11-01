Help The Service Dining Rooms keep up 80 years of giving meals to those in need
Lester Kiewit speaks to Karen Cain, Operations Manager at The Service Dining Rooms.
Listen to how you can assist the organisation whose operations heavily rely on donations.
Cain says that the organisation provides a safe space where those in need have access to food, water and some shelter for a few minutes to sit down and eat with dignity.
Currently, The Service Dining Rooms provide around 300 to 320 people in need with a warm plate of food and about 80 to 100 litres of water a day with access to toilets.
Cain mentions that when the doors to the dining rooms close, there are no areas in the city where homeless people can access fresh, clean water or public toilets - which is concerning.
She says that the organisation doesn't only provide the homeless with sit-down meals, but they also help people who have homes but are unable to afford food or electricity - the latter might get a takeaway.
Cain says that "it's devastating to see increasing numbers of people looking for shelter and meals everyday."
There is no payment for those who come looking for something to eat but drug users might be asked to pay R2 - but those without a R2 are never turned away.
"If they can get and use money for drugs then they can use the money to pay for food," says Cain.
The Service Dining Rooms operates at 82 Canterbury St, District Six in Cape Town and relies heavily on donations.
If you can help, drop off food donations at the address above or make a monetary donation online.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
