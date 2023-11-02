Six more nature reserves in the pipeline for Cape Town
Clarence Ford speaks to Julia Wood, Biodiversity Management Manager at the City of Cape Town about the process currently underway to expand nine existing City of Cape Town reserves and the proclamation of six new reserves.
Good news for lovers of the great outdoors.
The City of Cape Town could be getting six more nature reserves.
Julia Wood, Biodiversity Management Manager at the City of Cape Town says, while the reserves are already being run and managed by the City, the process is underway to have them officially proclaimed.
With the current compliment it will bring the official total of nature reserves in the City to 22.
Wood explains why having them officially recognised is so important.
Because then they form part of the National Register of Protected Areas and we can start managing them as protected areas.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Management Manager - City of Cape Town
Many of the new reserves are in the middle of the Cape Flats says Wood, such as Symphony Way Reserve.
Why we want all of these reserves all over is because biodiversity is so critical in cape town.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Management Manager - City of Cape Town
The proposed new nature reserves include Ariesfontein Nature Reserve; Haasendal Nature Reserve; Soetwater Nature Reserve; Symphony Way Nature Reserve; Van Schoorsdrift Nature Reserve, and Westlake Nature Reserve.
RELATED:Bothasig Fynbos Nature Reserve to ban dog-walking after pet owners break rules
More from Local
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA
"The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives."Read More
Cape Town CDB gets ready to celebrate the triumphant Springboks
The Cape Town CBD is pulling out all the stops as it gets ready to welcome the Rugby World Cup winners to town.Read More
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words
Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.Read More
The 5 lessons we can all learn from the Springbok's World Cup campaign
How can the grit and determination demonstrated by the 'Boks' inspire the average South African in their daily lives?Read More
Cape Town man bags R21 million Lotto jackpot
The National Lottery's operator, Ithuba, announced that the most recent winner of the Lotto Plus draw, which took place on 28 October, received a staggering R21,356,279.20.Read More
"Non-racialism doesn't work for three-quarters of the population" - sociologist
"Almost three decades after the end of apartheid, politicians ... continue to use “race” as a wedge issue to mobilise support"Read More
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan
Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More
MTBPS: 'Government has many priorities but child poverty MUST be one of them'
According to reports, only R4 billion, 0.2% of government's expenditure is allocated to Early Childhood Development per annum.Read More