Six more nature reserves in the pipeline for Cape Town





Clarence Ford speaks to Julia Wood, Biodiversity Management Manager at the City of Cape Town about the process currently underway to expand nine existing City of Cape Town reserves and the proclamation of six new reserves.

Good news for lovers of the great outdoors.

The City of Cape Town could be getting six more nature reserves.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Management Manager at the City of Cape Town says, while the reserves are already being run and managed by the City, the process is underway to have them officially proclaimed.

With the current compliment it will bring the official total of nature reserves in the City to 22.

Wood explains why having them officially recognised is so important.

Because then they form part of the National Register of Protected Areas and we can start managing them as protected areas. Julia Wood, Biodiversity Management Manager - City of Cape Town

Many of the new reserves are in the middle of the Cape Flats says Wood, such as Symphony Way Reserve.

Why we want all of these reserves all over is because biodiversity is so critical in cape town. Julia Wood, Biodiversity Management Manager - City of Cape Town

The proposed new nature reserves include Ariesfontein Nature Reserve; Haasendal Nature Reserve; Soetwater Nature Reserve; Symphony Way Nature Reserve; Van Schoorsdrift Nature Reserve, and Westlake Nature Reserve.

RELATED:Bothasig Fynbos Nature Reserve to ban dog-walking after pet owners break rules