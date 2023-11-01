Eskom's new logo tender: ‘You don’t change the look when it is still rubbish!’





John Maytham speaks to Jeremy Sampson, MD of Brand Finance Africa.

The problems with Eskom seem to be never-ending, with South Africans frequently going powerless for hours.

Despite all its issues, and a major financial loss for the financial year, Eskom has decided a good use of its money will be on a new logo and corporate identity.

The utility recently put out a tender for interested parties to design and develop their rebrand.

Sampson says that considering the dire financial state that Eskom is in, this decision does not seem to make any sense.

It has arguably got the worst reputation in the country… who is making these decisions? Jeremy Sampson, MD - Brand Finance Africa

He adds that the brief for this tender is extremely confusing.

It is an absolute mess. Jeremy Sampson, MD - Brand Finance Africa

According to Sampson, there are a number of reasons to rebrand, but it should not happen when a company has such poor performance.

If a company is struggling with its reputation, he says that fixing its performance should be the priority before making any superficial changes.

You do not change the look of something when it is still as rubbish as it was. Jeremy Sampson, MD - Brand Finance Africa

