[LISTEN] Is working from home officially a thing of the past?
Clarence Ford interviews Tasso Evangelinos, CEO of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID).
The working-from-home (WFH) bubble is slowly bursting for South Africa's workforce.
South Africa's constant power outages are putting pressure on local companies to reverse the work-from-home trend and have employees full-time in the office.
According to data, there has been an decline in productivity, motivation, and company culture in those working remotely, says Evangelinos.
He adds that the WFH model is dependent on the type of sector, which is why many companies have chosen to adapt a hybrid model, which sees employees working home once or twice a week.
We understand that life will never be the same as it was pre-covid.Tasso Evangelinos, CEO – Cape Town Central City Improvement District
It's not a one size fits all type of approach when it comes to working from home.Tasso Evangelinos, CEO – Cape Town Central City Improvement District
It's not suitable for everybody.Tasso Evangelinos, CEO – Cape Town Central City Improvement District
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143652555_coronavirus-quarantine-online-training-education-and-freelance-work-computer-laptop-and-girl-studyin.html
