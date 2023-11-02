Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases





Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

The bank fees charged in South Africa have long been a contentious issue.

Now cross-border transacting fees have been added to the "charge list" by most local banks, it seems.

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

There was a time when you paid this if you bought something overseas in foreign currency, notes consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

That's changed however as more and more of us use technology to transact with internationally based companies - think Airbnb, Bolt, Booking.com, Netflix, iTunes... the list goes on and on.

We pay in rand for those services, sometimes forgetting that the vendors are not in South Africa.

RELATED: Confirmed: Amazon launching online shopping in SA in 2024

And while some banks initially resisted imposing these cross-border transacting fees on clients and absorbed the costs, it's no longer viable they say.

Most recently joining the club was Investec in August, preceded by Discovery Bank in July.

Discovery Bank introduced a 2% international processing fee on Rand-denominated transactions, in line with the rest of the market. These transactions have always incurred extra processing costs, so this increase was in response to our rising transaction volumes. Discovery Bank

Of course bank clients are unhappy, as all those extra charges of usually 2% do add up.

Knowler advises that you keep this cost in mind when you use international platforms, especially when you're making a big purchase, or many purchases within a single month.

She cites the extreme example of an FNB client who booked accommodation of R100 000 in Cape Town via an online booking site based overseas, and was surprised to see another charge of R2 000 reflect on his credit card. Yes, the cursed international transaction fee.

For more detail, listen to the conversation at the top of the article (skip to 1:21)