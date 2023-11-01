MTBPS 2023: Huge spending cuts don't go far enough - economist
All eyes were on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday, as he tabled his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).
As expected, the Minister painted a grim picture of the state of South Africa's finances.
Some of the key takeaways were huge spending cuts announced for the next three years, a downgrade in predicted growth rates and the likelihood of tax increases in the February Budget next year.
While servicing the country's debt over the long term is becoming ever more difficult, revenue collected in this financial year is also expected to be R56.8 billion below earlier forecasts.
RELATED: MTBPS: Announcing spending cuts, Godongwana paints grim picture of SA's finances
The decisions we have taken include spending reductions and re-prioritisation, while also taking concrete steps to support growth. None of these decisions are taken lightly, they are taken with the short- and long-term viability of public finances in mind, and in the interests of balanced and inclusive growth.Enoch Godongwana - Minister of Finance
While she wants to support National Treasury, she finds herself underwhelmed by the MTBPS says economist Thabi Leoka.
She believes the spending cuts announced on Wednesday do not go far enough.
I'm underwhelmed because we have huge problems, which they've highlighted, and yet they haven't provided solutions... They're really just trimming at the edges, not making significant trims. So the whole consolidation project, something talked about for years, is not really coming into fruition because we don't see it in the numbers...Thabi Leoka, Economist
...and then Godongwana mentioned how our deficit is going to be just under 5%, and our debt is going to be under R6 TRILLION... and this is an economy that is R4.6 trillion... I look forward to the Budget, where there will be a spotlight on taxes.Thabi Leoka, Economist
Dr Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank, says while the announcement that there will be tax increases ahead was a bit of a surprise, it was just a "mild" one.
I suspect there will be a fair bit of bracket creep to help buoy the tax take. R15 billion is not that alarming within the grand scheme of the overall revenue profile, but it is a mild surprise.Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank
As National Treasury announced spending cuts while borrowing will have to rise, where does salvation lie? Whitfield asks.
The outlook is not all bad, Ballim maintains, listing some of the upside factors likely to come into play by next year.
In effect, given that ratings agencies and investors will always ask if there is political will to be able to maintain fiscal prudence... it does appear that there is political cover being afforded to the Finance Minister (President stating his support) so that is incredibly important.Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank
In reality, the salvation is growth... if we are able to muster an acceleration of growth from the roughly .8-.9% from 2023, it is very powerful in helping to stabilise debt, helping the indebtedness profile or the debt to GDP crest by about the middle of this decade, and then begin to recede.Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank
...in 2024 we'll probably see diminished power rationing, Transnet now seems to have a strategy even if it doesn't have a stable balance sheet... You're probably going to see diminshed inflation and therefore from about the second quarter of next year, an easing in monetary policy, and also diminished inflation in the rest of the world, encouraging _some _financial sector relaxation.Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank
In that respect, Ballim believes 2024 could give us acceleration in GDP even better than the National Treasury is estimating.
That will provide some solace he says, but adds the rider that it ultimately has to be "within the envelope of prudent expenditure and realistic revenue expectations".
Whitfield also got comment from Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
Kieswetter noted that revenue in _gross _terms, has actually increased.
Admittedly, the only thing the only thing Minister sees is what ends up in his cash register, and that's the net revenue. But if you look at the gross revenue we are actually up 4.5% from last year, and R1 billion higher than what the Minister put in his printed estimates in February.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
If you unpack that, you see positive signs coming from a number of sectors... The one issue I think that in the modelling the team got wrong, was how they saw the refunding play out and actually refunds are R30 billion higher than the model predicted.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Listen to the analysis in detail in the audio at the top of the article
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5OLltcn-A0
