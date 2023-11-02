Beware of online scammers 'Sia Cape Town': 'All is not what it seems'





Pippa Hudson interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (skip to23:53).

Who doesn't love a good bargain every now and then, especially with the current state of our economy.

However, as the demand increases, so do the scams.

One CapeTalk listener, Ingrid Hansen, reached out to Knowler after coming across a business called 'Sia Cape Town' who claims to be an online, local retailer, selling genuine leather shoes at a heavily discounted price.

After making a purchase, Hansen received her shoes, however it was not at all what she expected, receiving "Chinese knock offs made of synthetic materials".

After inquiring about returning the boots, she was then told to return it back to China at her own expense.

Unfortunately, Hansen isn't the only to have been scammed by this company, with a total of 17 negative reviews on Hello Peter.

Doing what Knowler does best, she reached out to the company to get a better understanding of their return policy.

The company was unable to provide a physical address or phone number, which is legally required for an online retail store.

After doing reverse image search on some of the images used by 'Sia Cape Town' – Knowler discovered that they belong to a company called Duckfeet, USA.

All is not what it seems. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

If it seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is. Pippa Hudson.

