WATCH: Two students caught cheating during exam at Walter Sisulu University





CAPE TOWN - Two alleged exam cheats were caught at Walter Sisulu University (WSU).

The Umtata campus said they were writing an accounting paper when they were caught exchanging notes.

The investigation followed a video that went viral on social media, showing two students in an exam hall exchanging papers.

The university said the two students were writing their third-year academic exam.

According to the institution, actions of academic misconduct were not allowed as they tarnished the university's integrity.

The university said a disciplinary process was underway to address the matter.

The institution further warned its students from engaging in any form of academic dishonesty.

Why would Walter Sisulu University students do this to themselves ?💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/cKbsUWVewO ' Nomcebo (@Nomcebo_X) November 1, 2023

