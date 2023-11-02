Medium-Term Budget: 'Treasury failed to rise to the occasion' – Cosatu
John Perlman interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's Acting National Spokesperson and Parliamentary Coordinator.
"Treasury failed to rise to the occasion," said Cosatu in response to Treasury's "lacklustre" Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).
Instead of presenting an MTBPS that would turn around our country's crippling economy and provide relief to the vulnerable, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana painted a grim picture, announcing that an additional R14 billion would be needed to pay off the country's steadily-increasing debt.
The country’s debt currently stands at R5.2 trillion and is expected to exceed the R6 trillion mark by 2025.
As a result, Gondongwana is suggesting possible tax hikes in the new financial year.
Among the country's plethora of failures, its biggest crisis is Transnet, which has a knock-on effect on the mining industry, leaving them "suffocated", says Parks.
He adds that the industry is a huge contributor to the state, but if its goods can't get onto trains or through our ports to the market, it's going to "bleed".
Parks says that as long as we continue to address the symptoms and not the cause of our crises, our economy will continue to "deteriorate".
RELATED: MTBPS: Announcing spending cuts, Godongwana paints grim picture of SA's finances
RELATED: Godongwana: Work still underway to reconfigure state &amp; close some departments
We've got to fix Transnet to unlock the economy.Matthew Parks, Acting National Spokesperson and Parliamentary Coordinator – Cosatu
Simply thinking that if we cut expenditure we're going to turn things around; we're not.Matthew Parks, Acting National Spokesperson and Parliamentary Coordinator – Cosatu
If we don't deal with the hardcore issues, we're going to continue to be in a crisis and things will get worse.Matthew Parks, Acting National Spokesperson and Parliamentary Coordinator – Cosatu
This article first appeared on 702 : Medium-Term Budget: 'Treasury failed to rise to the occasion' – Cosatu
