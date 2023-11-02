DCS parole board plans to convene hearing to consider Pistorius' release





JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) parole board plans to convene a hearing to consider Oscar Pistorius for early release before the end of November.

Pistorius’s lawyer, Conrad Dormehl, told Eyewitness News that they received a letter to this effect from the board on Wednesday.

The letter came more than three weeks after the Constitutional Court issued an order confirming Pistorius - who was sentenced to 13 years and 5 months for murdering his then-girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp in 2013 – was, in fact, eligible for parole for months.

Pistorius made an application for parole in March, but it was denied after the Supreme Court of Appeal, which handed down his sentence, issued a communique to the effect that he would only become eligible for parole in August 2024.

He then approached the Constitutional Court, and in October it handed down an order confirming this wasn’t the case, and that he indeed became eligible in March.

The DCS at the time said it would “in due course pronounce itself on the way forward” but there was no word from the communications team since then.

Dormehl, however, has told Eyewitness News that they received correspondence from the parole board on Wednesday.

In this correspondence, he said, the board confirmed receipt of Pistorius’ prisoner profile and explained that the victims would now also have an opportunity to make submissions - and that it intended to convene a parole consideration hearing before the end of November.

