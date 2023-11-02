Springboks Victory Parade: 'There is a palpable euphoria in the air!'
Africa Melane speaks with Eyewitness News Sports Reporter Mawande Mateza.
Patriotic South Africans are gathering in Central Pretoria to catch a glimpse of our Rugby World Cup winners.
The parade is set to start at the Southern Sun Hotel on the corner of Steve Biko Road and Pretorius Street and will make its way to the Union Buildings for the President to receive the trophy at 8:30.
From 9:30, the Bokke will continue to make their way through Hatfield, Sunnyside and Church Square, and end at Tshwane House at around 11:30, where Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink will congratulate them.
RELATED: Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade
Nineteen streets are affected by the festivities and motorists have been advised to find alternative routes.
After finishing in Pretoria there will be a break for lunch and the parade will continue into Johannesburg.
It is going to be a full day of activity, but I think the celebrations and the smiling faces on the street are going to make it worth it.Mawande Mateza, Sports Reporter - Eyewitness News
There is this feeling in the air, it is palpable, and you can almost touch it.Mawande Mateza, Sports Reporter - Eyewitness News
I think it is going to be even better than 2019. They have just struck a different chord.Mawande Mateza, Sports Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Springboks Victory Parade: 'There is a palpable euphoria in the air!'
