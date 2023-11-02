Help Ladles of Love make 90 000 sarmies for World Sandwich Day on Friday (3 Nov)

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The 5 lessons we can all learn from the Springbok's World Cup campaign How can the grit and determination demonstrated by the 'Boks' inspire the average South African in their daily lives? 2 November 2023 2:03 PM
Cape Town man bags R21 million Lotto jackpot The National Lottery's operator, Ithuba, announced that the most recent winner of the Lotto Plus draw, which took place on 28 Octo... 2 November 2023 1:56 PM
Six more nature reserves in the pipeline for Cape Town The City of Cape Town’s Council supported the proclamation of six new City managed nature reserves across Cape Town last week. 2 November 2023 1:33 PM
View all Local
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree? The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist B... 1 November 2023 9:30 PM
Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September. 1 November 2023 12:10 PM
View all Politics
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery In the past week there has been only one reported case. 2 November 2023 10:09 AM
South Africa’s medium-term budget reflects difficult and contested decisions Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget on 1 November. 2 November 2023 9:41 AM
View all Business
Beware of online scammers 'Sia Cape Town': 'All is not what it seems' If it seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is, says Pippa Hudson. 2 November 2023 1:58 PM
TikToker recreates best (braaibroodjie!)/worst/weirdest sandwiches in history Barry Enderwick is on a mission to find the best sandwich in history and has tried some strange combinations along the way. 2 November 2023 1:51 PM
Books on toddler sleep can give inflexible advice, but one size doesn’t fit all Books offering advice on improving baby sleep should be read with caution; we cannot make a child sleep. 2 November 2023 1:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his... 2 November 2023 1:59 PM
Furious Manchester United fans boo their FORMERLY great team after another loss For the second time in four days, Manchester United lost 3-0 at Old Trafford. 2 November 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours? 2 November 2023 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor, Sisanda Henna Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am, as our special guest takes you a on a nostalgic musi... 2 November 2023 2:04 PM
Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse! We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue. 2 November 2023 9:02 AM
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death. 1 November 2023 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology. 2 November 2023 1:44 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza? Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree. 2 November 2023 11:55 AM
View all World
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Help Ladles of Love make 90 000 sarmies for World Sandwich Day on Friday (3 Nov)

2 November 2023 11:48 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
ladles of love
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

About 30 million people in South Africa are food insecure while 2.5 million adults and 600 000 children go hungry every day.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Danny Dilberto (founder of non-profit organisation Ladles of Love) about their sarmiethon taking place on World Sandwich Day on Friday (3 November).

Listen to how you can help below.

Ladles of Love aims to make 90 000 sandwiches with their annual "sarmiethon" for World Sandwich Day on Friday (3 November) in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Dilberto says that "Cape Town is the City of Sandwich" and always helps reach this goal.

While the organisation has sponsors for the bread and sandwich spread, they still need your help to keep going.

You can assist by buying sandwiches for those in need for R10 on the Ladles of Love website which will aid the organisation to continue feeding those in need throughout the year.

Corporates are also invited to sponsor a table and bring a team of 10 to compete with other corporate groups by making as many sandwiches as they can from 9am to 1pm at V&A Makers Landing in Cape Town and AtEds in Houghton, Joburg.

Dilberto says that the "sarmiethon started during the covid-19 pandemic to try and get food into communities without costing a lot." Since then, Ladles of Love distributed five and a half million sandwiches.

If you'd like to help the organisation beyond Sandwich Day - sign up on the website, buy a loaf of bread, spread some peanut butter and jam on it, repackage it in the bread bag and drop it off at a Ladles of Love distribution spot near you - find one near you over here.

As Dilberto says, "One sandwich provides relief to those who desperately need it."




2 November 2023 11:48 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
ladles of love
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

More from Lifestyle

buying shoes, shoe scam, shoe / Pexels: Angela Roma

Beware of online scammers 'Sia Cape Town': 'All is not what it seems'

2 November 2023 1:58 PM

If it seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is, says Pippa Hudson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: bhofack2 / 123rf

TikToker recreates best (braaibroodjie!)/worst/weirdest sandwiches in history

2 November 2023 1:51 PM

Barry Enderwick is on a mission to find the best sandwich in history and has tried some strange combinations along the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/ddimitrova

Books on toddler sleep can give inflexible advice, but one size doesn’t fit all

2 November 2023 1:47 PM

Books offering advice on improving baby sleep should be read with caution; we cannot make a child sleep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© paylessimages/123rf.com

Worker at world's sixth largest global beer factory caught peeing in beer tank

2 November 2023 1:07 PM

A temp worker was caught on video peeing into a tank at China's Tsingtao beer factory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/RDNE Stock project

Top tips to help your kids balance screen and study time

2 November 2023 12:54 PM

Digital detox might be good during exams but for some it might not be realistic since screens are needed to access study material.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ psisa/123rf.com

[LISTEN] How to survive the festive season spending

2 November 2023 12:50 PM

South Africans are enjoying a petrol price respite, but it is sadly not enough to save us from festive season economic struggles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab, YouTube channel: The Record | Leadership by Example - Episode 1 | Narayana Murthy, posted Thursday, 26 October

Tech billionaire in India calls on youngsters to work 70-hour weeks for success

2 November 2023 12:08 PM

Billionaire, N.R. Narayana Murthy says young people should be prepared to work 70 hours a week to help India's development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © andreycherkasov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Is working from home officially a thing of the past?

2 November 2023 12:04 PM

Have you found that working from home increases or decreases your productivity?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels.

Beware of online puppy scams this festive season, you could lose a FORTUNE

2 November 2023 11:53 AM

If you are looking for a new furry friend to add to your family, be VERY careful when looking online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© chajamp/123rf.com

Yet ANOTHER way telesales agents can scam you into a contract over the phone

2 November 2023 11:35 AM

Entering into a contract over the phone is almost never a good idea, and can leave you stuck with a bad deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system

Opinion

7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India

Sport

DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Zandile Mafe goes on rant as inquiry into fitness to stand trial gets underway

2 November 2023 3:31 PM

ANC prospects in 2024 unlikely to impact Treasury's fiscal plans: Godongwana

2 November 2023 3:31 PM

Cape Town man bags R21 million Lotto jackpot

2 November 2023 2:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA