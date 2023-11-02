Help Ladles of Love make 90 000 sarmies for World Sandwich Day on Friday (3 Nov)





Lester Kiewit speaks to Danny Dilberto (founder of non-profit organisation Ladles of Love) about their sarmiethon taking place on World Sandwich Day on Friday (3 November).

Ladles of Love aims to make 90 000 sandwiches with their annual "sarmiethon" for World Sandwich Day on Friday (3 November) in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Dilberto says that "Cape Town is the City of Sandwich" and always helps reach this goal.

While the organisation has sponsors for the bread and sandwich spread, they still need your help to keep going.

You can assist by buying sandwiches for those in need for R10 on the Ladles of Love website which will aid the organisation to continue feeding those in need throughout the year.

Corporates are also invited to sponsor a table and bring a team of 10 to compete with other corporate groups by making as many sandwiches as they can from 9am to 1pm at V&A Makers Landing in Cape Town and AtEds in Houghton, Joburg.

Dilberto says that the "sarmiethon started during the covid-19 pandemic to try and get food into communities without costing a lot." Since then, Ladles of Love distributed five and a half million sandwiches.

If you'd like to help the organisation beyond Sandwich Day - sign up on the website, buy a loaf of bread, spread some peanut butter and jam on it, repackage it in the bread bag and drop it off at a Ladles of Love distribution spot near you - find one near you over here.

As Dilberto says, "One sandwich provides relief to those who desperately need it."