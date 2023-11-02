7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India





South Africa made history at the Rugby World Cup, bringing home that Webb Ellis Cup for the record fourth time!

We're also breaking records at the Cricket World Cup. What a time for sports, Mzansi!

On Wednesday, South Africa cruised to victory with a 190-run win over New Zealand, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

Here are seven records the Proteas shattered during their campaign so far in which they won six (out of seven) of their matches:

82: Team sixes in a Cricket World Cup

• South Africa now holds the record for the most sixes clubbed by a team in one edition of a Men's Cricket World Cup

• The Proteas smashed 15 sixes in their victory over New Zealand to now have 82 at the tournament from seven matches

• South Africa already passed the previous record of 76 that England hit in 11 matches on the way to their breakthrough Cricket World Cup title in 2019.

12: Wickets taken in the Powerplay

• Marco Jansen claimed 12 scalps during the Powerplay to ensure South Africa took command early in the opposition innings

• Jansen struck twice in the Powerplay against New Zealand and finished with 3/31, to now have the equal-most wickets at the Cricket World Cup with Australia spinner Adam Zampa and Afridi who are on 16.

4: Individual hundreds in a Cricket World Cup

• Quinton De Kock started the tournament with back-to-back tons against Sri Lanka and Australia, adding two more including 114 against New Zealand

• The South Africa opener also has the highest individual score at this Cricket World Cup so far with 174 against Bangladesh

• De Kock’s four centuries are now equal-second for the most hundreds scored in a single Cricket World Cup.

8: Team hundreds in a Cricket World Cup

• The Proteas equalled the record for the most hundreds scored by a team at a Cricket World Cup

• De Kock leads the way with four tons, while van der Dussen started the tournament with 108 in South Africa’s opener against Sri Lanka to now have two centuries

• Aiden Markram clubbed the then-fastest hundred at a Cricket World Cup when reaching a century from 49 balls against Sri Lanka, while Heinrich Klaasen later scored 109 against England.

2: Double-century partnerships at Cricket World Cups

• De Kock and van der Dussen combined for a 200-run stand against New Zealand, securing a victory - the second double-century partnership between the pair at this tournament after they amassed 204 against Sri Lanka, to now have the equal-most 200-plus run stands.

545: Individual runs in a Cricket World Cup

• De Kock has the South Africa opener breaking batting records for the most runs scored at a Cricket World Cup

• The left-hander has the most runs after seven innings at a single edition of the tournament with 545

• De Kock also surpassed Jacques Kallis’s mark of 485 in 2007 for the most runs scored by a South African batter at a Cricket World Cup

• With two matches left, de Kock might beat India's current record holder, Sachin Tendulkar for the most runs in a Cricket World Cup with 673 in 2003.

4: 350-plus team totals in a Cricket World Cup

The Proteas is the first team to score four 350-plus scores in a single Cricket World Cup, knocking it out of the park!

The Proteas face off against India on Sunday, 5 November at 10am.

