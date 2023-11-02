Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse!
Music legend Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse celebrates his 72nd birthday today (2 November).
The South African singer-songwriter has a long career spanning over five decades.
From touring the world with his band Harari during apartheid to sharing the stage with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Mabuse is a music icon.
We celebrate Hotstix’s birthday with a look back at his catalogue:
‘Burn Out’
‘Give’
‘Rise’
‘Shikisha’
‘Breakdance’
‘Dance’
‘Refugee (Come Home)’
‘Zanzibar’
‘Township Child’
‘Jive Soweto’
‘Thiba Kamoo’
‘Nelson Mandela’
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse!
Source : 702
