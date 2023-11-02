Lebohang Mpyana who played 'Khelina' in DiepCity succumbs to brief illness
JOHANNESBURG - Actress and comedian Lebohang Lettie Mpyana has succumbed to a brief illness.
The 34-year-old who was best known for playing Khelina on TV series_DiepCity _passed away on Wednesday.
Her family confirmed this in a statement on Thursday: "It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our daughter Lebogang Mpyana."
In DiepCity, she played a nosy, self-assured, and happy wife to Ringtone. She also starred with renowned actors including Dawn Thandeka King, Mduduzi Mabaso, Sonia Mbele, and Hamilton Dlamini.
Give her any role she will kill it.' ƃuɐuǝsʇ ǝʞ oɯ ɐuoɐɥ (@eyezak015) November 1, 2023
Lebogang "Lettie" Mpyana AKA Khelina from Diep City 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/mzT1cFlXle
Despite having over 19 years of experience in the entertainment sector, taking on the role of Khelina on Mzansi Magic's DiepCity was the gateway to tangible fame.
Lebogang's performance on the beloved soap earned her the Viewers' Choice Best Actress Award at the September 2021 Royalty Soapie Awards.
Details on the funeral and memorial services will be provided later.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lebohang Mpyana who played 'Khelina' in DiepCity succumbs to brief illness
