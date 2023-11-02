Streaming issues? Report here
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert

2 November 2023 10:04 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Dirco
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation Dirco
Zane Dangor
Israel Gaza

DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war.

Lester Liewit speaks to Professor Siphamandla Zondi (Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, University of Johannesburg).

RELATED:Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war

South African diplomats often find themselves in the precarious and unenviable position of stating (or not) the country's position on various issues affecting international relations.

This difficult position has been seen clearly in recent years in respect of BRICS member Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So too when the US wanted South Africa to show a more robust allegiance to the West.

Some people therefore found it surprising to read a thread from Dirco's Director-General, Zane Dangor, which some say paints a clear picture of his view of Israel’s actions and South Africa’s role, particularly in light of President Cyril Ramaphosa's tempered response to the war in which he showed support for the people of Palestine, without directly condemning Israel.

However, Zondi suggests it's much ado about nothing.

Nothing surprising about it; it was our top diplomat expressing our actual formal policy position, not quite his personal position.

Prof Siphamandla Zondi of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation at the University of Johannesburg,

He is personally expressing the official state position in a very clear and categorical way and carrying a number of elements which are often confused by our media and... also from the Western States themselves.

Prof Siphamandla Zondi of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation at the University of Johannesburg,

Click below to read the X thread from Dirco DG Zane Dangor.

RELATED: Ramaphosa calls for UN-led negotiation process to end Israel-Palestine conflict




2 November 2023 10:04 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Dirco
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation Dirco
Zane Dangor
Israel Gaza

