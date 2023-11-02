Empty Milnerton lagoon is "good news" but full sandbank recovery will take time
Concerns have been raised about the extremely low water level of Milnerton lagoon at low tide.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Caroline Marx from Milnerton's Central Residents Association who head's up the area's environmental portfolio and lobbies to keep the lagoon clean for an update. Listen below.
The Milnerton Central Residents Association has noted an empty lagoon.
The lagoon's emptiness is a result of the volume of rain and flooding over the weekend of Sunday, 24 September in parts of Cape Town which completely washed away the sandbank at the mouth of the lagoon - allowing it to be flushed out.
Since the flooding, water activity in the lagoon has changed over low and high tides.
Marx notes that during low tide, there's little to no water in the lagoon and during high tide water flushing through it with birds, seals and fish visiting the lagoon too.
Marx says, "it's good news" and residents and visitors shouldn't be concerned about the lagoon's emptiness because its behaviour during opposite tides shows the lagoon’s improving health.
Marx says that over time, the sandbank will fill up again, water levels from high tide will soak into the sandbank increasing water levels which will eventually drench the lagoon again with clean water.
Marx notes that over the last two years, "the City also put in major projects that's already helped in reducing pollution into the lagoon."
Overall, all this lagoon needs is time to recover from the harsh storm...
Nature has a remarkable way of recovering if we stay out of its way.Caroline Marx, Milnerton's Central Residents Association
