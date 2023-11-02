MTBPS: 'Government has many priorities but child poverty MUST be one of them'
Lester Kiewit interviews Daniel Mclaren, Public Finance Economist with Ilifa Labantwana.
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presented the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) to Parliament, where he outlined government's public finance plans.
What was expected to be a beacon of hope became a wake-up call of the crippling state of the country's economy.
Godongwana reported that the country’s debt currently stands at R5.2 trillion and is expected to exceed the R6 trillion mark by 2025, which will result in budget cuts.
While the effects have been felt by many sectors across the country, one of the sectors that has been hit the hardest is the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector.
With 200 000 employees expected to provide quality ECD services to 4.5 million children in South Africa, this becomes hindered due to a lack of funding from government.
According to reports, around R4 billion, 0.2% of government's expenditure is allocated per annum.
RELATED: Medium-Term Budget: 'Treasury failed to rise to the occasion' – Cosatu
RELATED: South Africa’s medium-term budget reflects difficult and contested decisions
Mclaren says that for a basic learning programme, the subsidy needs to be increased from R20 per child per day to R45 per child per day.
In addition to the subsidy, there have been calls for government to increase the Child Support Grant to the food poverty line of R760, which will see an 8% reduction in child poverty.
He adds that while government has a lot on their plate, the development of children needs to be a priority to ensure that the foundation for their future is laid.
There's so many priorities on the government's plate and I think reducing and working to eliminate child poverty has to be one of them.Daniel Mclaren, Public Finance Economist – Ilifa Labantwana
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_61943254_-eddy-bear-lies-on-the-road.html?vti=nxyp54ofqev7puty6o-1-5
More from Local
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA
"The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives."Read More
Cape Town CDB gets ready to celebrate the triumphant Springboks
The Cape Town CBD is pulling out all the stops as it gets ready to welcome the Rugby World Cup winners to town.Read More
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words
Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.Read More
The 5 lessons we can all learn from the Springbok's World Cup campaign
How can the grit and determination demonstrated by the 'Boks' inspire the average South African in their daily lives?Read More
Cape Town man bags R21 million Lotto jackpot
The National Lottery's operator, Ithuba, announced that the most recent winner of the Lotto Plus draw, which took place on 28 October, received a staggering R21,356,279.20.Read More
Six more nature reserves in the pipeline for Cape Town
The City of Cape Town’s Council supported the proclamation of six new City managed nature reserves across Cape Town last week.Read More
"Non-racialism doesn't work for three-quarters of the population" - sociologist
"Almost three decades after the end of apartheid, politicians ... continue to use “race” as a wedge issue to mobilise support"Read More
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan
Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More