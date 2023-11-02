SA's sport win streak continues: Proteas are killing it at Cricket World Cup
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 03:03).
As the Springboks embark on their trophy tour after winning the Rugby World Cup, the Proteas are having an extremely successful Cricket World Cup.
After their decisive victory over New Zealand on 1 November it is highly likely that our national team will secure a spot in the semi-final.
In addition to this win the Proteas have made history by breaking a number of records.
RELATED: 7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India
This includes the most team sixes in a Cricket World Cup so far with 82, the most Wickets taken in the Powerplay with 12, and the most team (8) and individual (4) hundreds in a Cricket World Cup to name a few.
These are all record-breaking statistics.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
They have also broken the record for the most Double-century partnerships, the most Individual runs with an incredible 545, and the most 350-plus team totals in a Cricket World Cup with four.
We are doing brilliantly.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Sport
Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi
As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his calf, marking the team's historic win.Read More
Furious Manchester United fans boo their FORMERLY great team after another loss
For the second time in four days, Manchester United lost 3-0 at Old Trafford.Read More
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan
Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?Read More
7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India
South Africa's having a GREAT sports season, people!Read More
Springboks Victory Parade: 'There is a palpable euphoria in the air!'
Gauteng is buzzing with energy as the Springboks victory parade rolls into town.Read More
Saudi Arabia to host 2034 FIFA World Cup
Saudi Arabia was the only bidder for the tournament after Australia pulled out at the last minute.Read More
Siya Kolisi (classy, as always) tells Bok fans to leave Jordie Barrett alone
A video of Jordie Barrett allegedly snubbing President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Rugby World Cup final is going viral.Read More
Cricket World Cup: 'Fly Siya Kolisi to Proteas so Rugby World Cup win rubs off'
Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks says the Proteas must bowl better today when they take on New Zealand.Read More
Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader
The Springboks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership says Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi.Read More