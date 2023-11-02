Beware of online puppy scams this festive season, you could lose a FORTUNE
Clarence Ford speaks with Anysha Roberts, Branch Director at PETport Global (skip to 02:45)
Adopting a new puppy or kitten is a process that often takes a lot of thought, preparation, and browsing for your perfect pet.
If you are scrolling online and see your dream pet for a price that is too good to be true, you should definitely think twice.
With the festive season around the corner there are more people looking to buy pets, which means pet schemes are also on the rise.
These puppy scammers are getting very sophisticated.Anysha Roberts, Branch Director - PETport Global
RELATED: [LISTEN] What to know about adopting a pet vs buying from a breeder
These scammers will advertise having a litter of puppies or kittens on a website, usually purebreds and exotic breeds, available for a much lower price than you would get from a breeder.
Roberts says that a person will then chat to the alleged breeder and agree to buy the pet, believing that this is all legitimate.
However, when it comes time to get the animal the alleged breeder will say it is at the airport but needs a special container to fly and the buyer needs to pay up to R16 000.
Last week alone I spoke to two different people who lost over R10 000 each trying to purchase a puppy through a website.Anysha Roberts, Branch Director - PETport Global
RELATED: Woolworths enters pet care market with Absolute Pets deal
She says that while there are some legitimate sites where you can buy puppies online, you should be very suspicious if you see more than one breed on the same website.
In addition to this, you should check if there is social media linked to the website and check the reviews.
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Lifestyle
Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face
Giraffes are the world’s tallest mammals and an African icon, but they are also vulnerable to extinction.Read More
Navigating finances as a couple is all about communication - expert
Make an effort to understand your partners relationship with money.Read More
Endometriosis afflicts millions. Why is there a deafening silence around it?
About 190 million people around the globe have endometriosis but there's historically been a deafening silence about the disease.Read More
The in’s and out’s of a tax-free savings account
Certified Financial Planner, Gareth Collier breaks down the complexities of tax-free savings accounts.Read More
Beware of online scammers 'Sia Cape Town': 'All is not what it seems'
If it seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is, says Pippa Hudson.Read More
TikToker recreates best (braaibroodjie!)/worst/weirdest sandwiches in history
Barry Enderwick is on a mission to find the best sandwich in history and has tried some strange combinations along the way.Read More
Books on toddler sleep can give inflexible advice, but one size doesn’t fit all
Books offering advice on improving baby sleep should be read with caution; we cannot make a child sleep.Read More
Worker at world's sixth largest global beer factory caught peeing in beer tank
A temp worker was caught on video peeing into a tank at China's Tsingtao beer factory.Read More
Top tips to help your kids balance screen and study time
Digital detox might be good during exams but for some it might not be realistic since screens are needed to access study material.Read More