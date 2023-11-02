Beware of online puppy scams this festive season, you could lose a FORTUNE





Clarence Ford speaks with Anysha Roberts, Branch Director at PETport Global (skip to 02:45)

Adopting a new puppy or kitten is a process that often takes a lot of thought, preparation, and browsing for your perfect pet.

If you are scrolling online and see your dream pet for a price that is too good to be true, you should definitely think twice.

With the festive season around the corner there are more people looking to buy pets, which means pet schemes are also on the rise.

These puppy scammers are getting very sophisticated. Anysha Roberts, Branch Director - PETport Global

These scammers will advertise having a litter of puppies or kittens on a website, usually purebreds and exotic breeds, available for a much lower price than you would get from a breeder.

Roberts says that a person will then chat to the alleged breeder and agree to buy the pet, believing that this is all legitimate.

However, when it comes time to get the animal the alleged breeder will say it is at the airport but needs a special container to fly and the buyer needs to pay up to R16 000.

Last week alone I spoke to two different people who lost over R10 000 each trying to purchase a puppy through a website. Anysha Roberts, Branch Director - PETport Global

Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels.

She says that while there are some legitimate sites where you can buy puppies online, you should be very suspicious if you see more than one breed on the same website.

In addition to this, you should check if there is social media linked to the website and check the reviews.

Listen to the interview above for more.