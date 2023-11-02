Cape Town man bags R21 million Lotto jackpot
JOHANNESBURG - A Cape Town man has won just over R21 million in the national lottery.
The National Lottery's operator, Ithuba, announced that the most recent winner of the Lotto Plus draw, which took place on 28 October, received a sum of R21,356,279.20.
The winning ticket was bought using the First National Bank (FNB) banking platform.
The winner disclosed that despite his prior modest wins, his faith and persistence ultimately paid off.
The Capetonian revealed that he wants to use this windfall to significantly improve both his own and other people's lives, with plans to purchase real estate and launch his own emergency medical services company.
Ithuba CEO congratulated the winner, saying "his is an inspiring tale of hope and resiliency" and a reminder that "wishes can come true".
The winner will receive free financial and trauma counselling.
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (28/10/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 28, 2023
We have a jackpot winner of R21,356,279! pic.twitter.com/do2xQ9D45o
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town man bags R21 million Lotto jackpot
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
