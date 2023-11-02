Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA "The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives."
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.
Cape Town man bags R21 million Lotto jackpot

2 November 2023 1:56 PM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
Ithuba National Lottery
lotto winner
lotto plus 1
#capetown

The National Lottery's operator, Ithuba, announced that the most recent winner of the Lotto Plus draw, which took place on 28 October, received a staggering R21,356,279.20.

JOHANNESBURG - A Cape Town man has won just over R21 million in the national lottery.

The National Lottery's operator, Ithuba, announced that the most recent winner of the Lotto Plus draw, which took place on 28 October, received a sum of R21,356,279.20.

The winning ticket was bought using the First National Bank (FNB) banking platform.

The winner disclosed that despite his prior modest wins, his faith and persistence ultimately paid off.

The Capetonian revealed that he wants to use this windfall to significantly improve both his own and other people's lives, with plans to purchase real estate and launch his own emergency medical services company.

Ithuba CEO congratulated the winner, saying "his is an inspiring tale of hope and resiliency" and a reminder that "wishes can come true".

The winner will receive free financial and trauma counselling.


This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town man bags R21 million Lotto jackpot




