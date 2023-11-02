Worker at world's sixth largest global beer factory caught peeing in beer tank





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending news including a worker who dropped number one's in a beer factory in China. Skip to 4.21 for the details.

China's number one beer and the world's sixth largest global beer maker has number one's in it - yes, that's urine.

Gilchrist reports that an temporary worker at China's Tsingtao beer factory was filmed urinating in a beer malt container believed to hold raw ingredients for the beer.

The clip went viral last Thursday on China’s microblogging site Weibo.

Both the man who appeared to urinate in the video and the person who filmed it have been detained by the police, reported the state-owned outlet National Business Daily.

Since this incident the shares in this particular beer dropped by 7.5% on Shanghai's stock exchange.

The manufacturer said that they are investigating the situation with local authorities and will adopted measures to ensure that this doesn't happen again.

Gilchrist says "this makes you question the personal hygiene of people preparing your food, doesn't it?"

Is pee in your beer the worst? Once worked at a tea factory where people coughed up phlegm into the tea blend. Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

