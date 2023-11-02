[LISTEN] How to survive the festive season spending

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA "The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives." 2 November 2023 3:06 PM
Cape Town CDB gets ready to celebrate the triumphant Springboks The Cape Town CBD is pulling out all the stops as it gets ready to welcome the Rugby World Cup winners to town. 2 November 2023 2:34 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
View all Local
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree? The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist B... 1 November 2023 9:30 PM
View all Politics
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery In the past week there has been only one reported case. 2 November 2023 10:09 AM
South Africa’s medium-term budget reflects difficult and contested decisions Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget on 1 November. 2 November 2023 9:41 AM
View all Business
Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face Giraffes are the world’s tallest mammals and an African icon, but they are also vulnerable to extinction. 2 November 2023 3:37 PM
Navigating finances as a couple is all about communication - expert Make an effort to understand your partners relationship with money. 2 November 2023 3:12 PM
Endometriosis afflicts millions. Why is there a deafening silence around it? About 190 million people around the globe have endometriosis but there's historically been a deafening silence about the disease. 2 November 2023 2:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his... 2 November 2023 1:59 PM
Furious Manchester United fans boo their FORMERLY great team after another loss For the second time in four days, Manchester United lost 3-0 at Old Trafford. 2 November 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours? 2 November 2023 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor, Sisanda Henna Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am, as our special guest takes you a on a nostalgic musi... 2 November 2023 2:04 PM
Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse! We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue. 2 November 2023 9:02 AM
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death. 1 November 2023 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology. 2 November 2023 1:44 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza? Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree. 2 November 2023 11:55 AM
View all World
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] How to survive the festive season spending

2 November 2023 12:50 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Festive Season
budgeting

South Africans are enjoying a petrol price respite, but it is sadly not enough to save us from festive season economic struggles.

Clarence Ford speaks with Annaline van der Poel, the COO of Debt Rescue

The rising cost of food, electricity, and interest rates have pushed South Africans to their absolute limit.

While we might have a little relief in the petrol department, especially after substantial increases since February, it is just one of our many stresses.

With the festive season right around the corner, things are looking a little bit bleak and expensive.

RELATED: Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues

So many consumers have even begun to rely heavily on credit cards to be able to muster up some kind of a celebration.

Van der Poel says this has been an incredibly tough year for South Africans and this change in the petrol price is really too little too late.

It is a little something, but it is definitely not enough for us to be put back in a position where consumers feel a major impact on their pockets.

Annaline van der Poel, COO - Debt Rescue

RELATED: Battling to make ends meet? Here's 5 expert tips to build your budget

To survive this tough season, she says that you really need to plan your festive spending carefully, particularly on Black Friday.

One saving tip she gives is using Black Friday specials to buy necessities rather than luxuries.

For example, you could use this to stock up on products that you need with good shelf lives.

I am not saying don’t spend on Black Friday, I am saying spend wisely.

Annaline van der Poel, COO - Debt Rescue

In addition to this you could opt for a secret Santa this Christmas instead of getting presents for the whole family.

Have a real honest look at what your expenses are and live according to that.

Annaline van der Poel, COO - Debt Rescue
@ psisa/123rf.com
@ psisa/123rf.com

If you do still end up overspend despite your best efforts, Van der Poel says you should look into debt councilling or dept rescue to get you back on track.

Listen to the interview above for more.




2 November 2023 12:50 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Festive Season
budgeting

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Pexels.com

Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face

2 November 2023 3:37 PM

Giraffes are the world’s tallest mammals and an African icon, but they are also vulnerable to extinction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : rawpixel /123rf

Navigating finances as a couple is all about communication - expert

2 November 2023 3:12 PM

Make an effort to understand your partners relationship with money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A women clutches her tummy in pain. Image copyright: milkos/123rf.com

Endometriosis afflicts millions. Why is there a deafening silence around it?

2 November 2023 2:49 PM

About 190 million people around the globe have endometriosis but there's historically been a deafening silence about the disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) can help you grow your wealth, especially over longer terms. © may1985/123rf.com

The in’s and out’s of a tax-free savings account

2 November 2023 2:47 PM

Certified Financial Planner, Gareth Collier breaks down the complexities of tax-free savings accounts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

buying shoes, shoe scam, shoe / Pexels: Angela Roma

Beware of online scammers 'Sia Cape Town': 'All is not what it seems'

2 November 2023 1:58 PM

If it seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is, says Pippa Hudson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: bhofack2 / 123rf

TikToker recreates best (braaibroodjie!)/worst/weirdest sandwiches in history

2 November 2023 1:51 PM

Barry Enderwick is on a mission to find the best sandwich in history and has tried some strange combinations along the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/ddimitrova

Books on toddler sleep can give inflexible advice, but one size doesn’t fit all

2 November 2023 1:47 PM

Books offering advice on improving baby sleep should be read with caution; we cannot make a child sleep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© paylessimages/123rf.com

Worker at world's sixth largest global beer factory caught peeing in beer tank

2 November 2023 1:07 PM

A temp worker was caught on video peeing into a tank at China's Tsingtao beer factory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/RDNE Stock project

Top tips to help your kids balance screen and study time

2 November 2023 12:54 PM

Digital detox might be good during exams but for some it might not be realistic since screens are needed to access study material.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab, YouTube channel: The Record | Leadership by Example - Episode 1 | Narayana Murthy, posted Thursday, 26 October

Tech billionaire in India calls on youngsters to work 70-hour weeks for success

2 November 2023 12:08 PM

Billionaire, N.R. Narayana Murthy says young people should be prepared to work 70 hours a week to help India's development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system

Opinion

7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India

Sport

DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

This year's MTBPS one of the hardest Treasury's had to produce, says Godongwana

2 November 2023 5:48 PM

UCT Black Forum calls for university council's dissolution

2 November 2023 5:34 PM

Legendary Paralympian Zanele Situ dies at 52

2 November 2023 4:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA